A cache of alleged classified UFO research has reportedly been found at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico after the death of a senior cybersecurity chief who worked at the top-secret nuclear facility. The files, which his son says were hidden among his personal belongings, are claimed to document decades of government-level study into unexplained aerial phenomena.

Los Alamos is best known as the birthplace of the atomic bomb, but it has long carried a parallel mythology. Since the 1940s, staff, locals and pilots have reported strange lights and so-called 'green fireballs' in the skies around the lab. The latest claims, reported by the Daily Mail and explored in a new documentary, lean heavily into that folklore, suggesting that far from dismissing such sightings, parts of the US defence establishment were quietly collating and analysing them.

The discovery is said to have been made by the official's son, identified only as Johnny, while he was clearing his late father's house. Buried in the ordinary detritus of a working life, he found folders labelled 'atmospheric anomalies.' They were not, he quickly concluded, weather briefings.

According to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who led a long-running inquiry into the material, the stash contains internal memos, scientific reports, photographs and sketches, all apparently focused on UFOs and related phenomena. Corbell, speaking to the Daily Mail, described it as 'a real scientific study at the classified level within our military of UFOs.'

🚨 “You are NOT free. This reality has FAR more to it than you're allowed to believe. God is REAL." - UFO Whistleblower Matthew Brown 👽🛸



He made this astonishing statement on the Weaponized Podcast with Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp



What if he's right—and we're all in a… pic.twitter.com/9V1K76QoNp — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) March 18, 2026

Los Alamos UFO Files Allegedly Reveal Deep-Dive Studies

The alleged Los Alamos UFO files, Corbell says, trace a paper trail through high-level government summits and specialist meetings, where 'anomalies' were discussed in the language of propulsion systems and physics rather than folklore. He argues they show that elements within the lab regarded the subject as a serious technical challenge, not a fringe curiosity.

'Los Alamos was always a place where there were elements of the study of the UFO phenomenon... these documents are 100 per cent proof that Los Alamos was taking it very seriously,' Corbell claimed.

If accurate, the haul would amount to a private archive of unexplained aerial encounters stretching across decades. Corbell says there are original Polaroids from UFO cases 'throughout history,' annotated and cross-referenced, alongside internal notes recording who met whom, when and under what security caveats, to discuss what the documents call 'anomalies.'

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Some of the material is said to focus on incidents outside US airspace. The files reportedly include Russian intelligence reports cataloguing sightings over the Soviet Union, suggesting a Cold War-era mutual interest in what both sides could not immediately explain. Technical drawings and sketches depict classic saucer shapes, elongated cylinders and patterns resembling crop circles.

One document, titled Illustrations and Photos by the Gulf Breeze Witness, appears to centre on the notorious Gulf Breeze sightings in Florida between 1987 and 1991. Those reports, hotly debated at the time, described large, silent discs up to 120 feet wide, rimmed with red and green lights. The Los Alamos file, Corbell says, treats the case as data rather than tabloid fodder.

UFO Claims Tested Against Scientists' Silence

What gives the story an extra edge is Corbell's assertion that some of the scientists named in the UFO files had never publicly acknowledged working in the field. He says he spent years verifying the paperwork and tracking down surviving researchers referenced in the documents.

'I know some of the scientists personally. They've never told me that they did these studies on UFOs,' he told the Mail, adding that several expressed surprise to see their names tied to the material. Whether that surprise reflected a forgotten side project, classified compartmentalisation or simple disbelief is not clear.

Johnny, the late official's son, appears to have grasped the implications much faster. Corbell recounts him realising almost immediately that his father's 'atmospheric anomalies' folders were not routine lab work. This kid, after his dad passed away, starts going through and realises, 'oh, this is some heavy stuff,' Corbell said.

The filmmaker, who has built a career at the uneasy junction of defence secrecy and UFO lore, argues that the Los Alamos cache underlines what many in the field have long suspected. In his view, the documents confirm that the US government has quietly tracked objects that 'defy human physics' while presenting a more sceptical face to the public.

Not everyone is likely to be convinced. No independent authority has yet authenticated the trove, and there is, so far, no public confirmation from Los Alamos National Laboratory, the US Department of Energy, or the Pentagon that any such classified UFO programme existed in the form Corbell describes. In the absence of official verification, the claims rest heavily on his interpretation of the paperwork and on what can be inferred from signatures, letterheads and technical language. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Corbell also hints at the risks for anyone choosing to go public with material like this. 'There have been some situations that give everybody pause... whistleblowers have been squeezed,' he said, without naming individuals or agencies. It is an assertion that fits within the broader narrative of intimidation around defence leaks but, again, lacks detailed corroboration in this instance.

The full scope of what Johnny found, and how far it can be independently verified, will be explored in Sleeping Dog, a new documentary directed by Michael Lazovsky and fronted by Corbell. It is due for release on 12 May, promising to set out the contents of the alleged archive and, perhaps more importantly, to show enough of the documents for others to begin asking their own questions about what Los Alamos really knew about UFOs, and when.