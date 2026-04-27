A newly surfaced cache of documents allegedly from Los Alamos National Laboratory is reigniting debate over whether the United States has secretly studied unidentified flying objects (UFOs) for decades.

According to journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, he was in possession of an important document detailing the 'secret' experiments made by the US about UFOs.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Corbell revealed that it was the son of the then-senior cybersecurity official at Los Alamos National Laboratory who shared the documents with him after his father's death.

Los Alamos National Laboratory, established under Robert Oppenheimer's leadership, is a highly classified US Department of Energy facility recognised for its work in nuclear weapons development.

What Secrets Are In The Los Alamos Laboratory Document?

Corbell said the file contained definitive proof of a long-running, classified effort involving multiple government agencies.

'These documents came in … and it is absolute proof that the US had maintained a secret decades-long program,' Corbell said.

Reports indicate the files include memos, photos, and meeting notes allegedly tied to high-level discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Some documents even describe a 1991 classified meeting involving intelligence agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Administration (NSA) to examine UFO sightings and their origins.

Corbell also said the document includes technical sketches and detailed illustrations of saucer-shaped craft, cylindrical objects, and crop circle formations. There were also records from Russian intelligence describing sightings throughout the Soviet Union.

The file also named scientists whom Corbell said he had met while doing his research.

'Atmospheric Anomalies' and Government Secrecy Explained Fully

Corbell claims that scientists at Los Alamos were quietly investigating what were then referred to as 'atmospheric anomalies' - an earlier term for UFOs.

One of the most important details about the document was the agenda of a high-level, all-day meeting on 24 April 1991 at Los Alamos, where representatives of the CIA and NSA, the Army and Navy discussed the 1987 Gulf Breeze UFO Incident in Florida and the Belgian UFO wave in 1989.

The revelations challenge decades of official denial following programmes like Project Blue Book, which concluded in 1969 with claims that UFOs posed no national security threat.

Calls for Transparency and Release of UFO Evidence

In an interview with NewsNation, Corbell said he believed that President Donald Trump may release some UFO-related files. But the journalist and others are pushing for the release of specific classified videos about their investigations.

'What we're asking for … is very specifically 46 videos obtained by our intelligence communities', Corbell said, adding that the footage demonstrates 'incredible capabilities' beyond known technology.

Extraordinary Claims, Limited Confirmation Require Strong Evidence

While the documents have sparked intense public interest, they stop short of confirming more extraordinary claims, such as the recovery of alien spacecraft or beings.

'You don't get the whole enchilada in documents', Corbell admitted. 'But what you do get is clear evidence' of classified UFO investigations.

With this new revelation, more questions have been raised surrounding UAPs, and debates have intensified regarding government secrecy and possible extraterrestrial life.