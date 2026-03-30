A body believed to be that of a missing American Airlines flight attendant was discovered in rural Colombia on Friday, intensifying an international investigation into his disappearance and a controversial theory involving a dangerous substance known as 'Devil's Breath'.

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, 32, an American Airlines flight attendant based in Dallas‑Fort Worth, vanished during a layover in Medellín earlier this month. According to the Daily Mail, he was last seen in the El Poblado nightlife district with colleagues and sent a final location message from an Airbnb before disappearing.

Molina failed to report for his return flight to the United States the next morning, and family and airline officials could not reach him, prompting a local search.

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Investigators said he and a female colleague left a club with two unidentified men and spent time at another venue before communications ceased.

Body Found in Rural Search Area

On 27 March, Medellín's mayor, Federico Gutiérrez, announced that a body had been found between the towns of Jericó and Puente Iglesias, about five days after the search began. Officials said there was a high probability the remains were those of Molina. The body was being transferred for forensic examination and formal identification.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death and no arrests have been made. Colombian investigators continue to analyse cellphone data and vehicles linked to the people who were last seen with Molina to determine their involvement.

'Devil's Breath' Theory Sparks Concern

Amid the search, local police and friends raised concerns about the possible involvement of scopolamine, a drug commonly referred to as 'Devil's Breath'. Reports from authorities indicated that the individuals with whom Molina was last seen have a history of using drugs as part of criminal activity.

Scopolamine is a chemical compound that can be extracted from plants such as Brugmansia and Datura, which are common in parts of South America.

In medical settings, it is used to treat motion sickness and nausea under regulated doses, but in illicit contexts, it has gained notoriety for its potential to affect memory and cognitive control.

The term 'Devil's Breath' has become associated with the drug's alleged use in street crimes where victims are incapacitated or confused, sometimes with little recollection of subsequent events.

The US Department of State and travel safety experts have previously highlighted warnings for tourists in major Colombian cities about the risk of criminals using substances like scopolamine to facilitate thefts.

Authorities and Airline Respond

American Airlines, along with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, confirmed they were providing support to Molina's family and cooperating with both Colombian and US authorities.

The US Embassy in Bogotá has also been involved, monitoring the case and offering assistance to local investigators handling the complex cross‑border inquiry.

Molina's partner, Ernesto Carranza, and his close friends issued heartfelt appeals during the search, urging anyone with information to come forward. While investigators have identified persons of interest in connection with the case, details of any charges or further leads have not been released.

Context Around Scopolamine and Crime

Scopolamine is a tropane alkaloid with legitimate pharmaceutical applications. In controlled, low doses it is used for motion sickness and to alleviate postoperative nausea. However, in its illicit form, it is sometimes mixed into drinks or otherwise administered to unsuspecting victims.

Travel safety advisories warn that exposure to high doses can result in confusion, memory loss and disorientation, effects that have been exploited by some criminals in Colombia and other parts of South America for theft and robbery.

Law enforcement and legal experts in Colombia have noted that scopolamine‑related incidents are a challenge for prosecutors and investigators due to the nature of the drug's effects and limited physical evidence in many cases.

Authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding Molina's disappearance and the extent to which criminal activity may have contributed to the tragic outcome.