In the lecture halls of the University of Oklahoma, a single essay has ignited a storm of controversy. Samantha Fulnecky, a 20-year-old junior psychology student, received a zero for her paper describing belief in multiple genders as 'demonic', citing biblical authority.

The fallout has been swift: two educators removed from duties, campus protests, and state officials' involvement. The case has highlighted tensions between religious freedom and academic standards.

The Essay That Sparked the Fire

Fulnecky submitted a 650-word response to a scholarly article on gender norms and bullying among middle-schoolers. Her essay, heavily referencing scripture, decried multiple genders as a 'demonic' falsehood leading young people astray.

Graduate teaching assistant Mel Curth—a transgender graduate instructor using she/they pronouns—awarded the paper zero out of 25 points. Curth's feedback criticised the essay for failing to meet the prompt, contradictions, reliance on ideology rather than evidence, and offensiveness. 'Please note that I am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs,' Curth wrote, emphasising the lack of empirical support.

Escalating Flames: Protests, Politics, and Probes

Fulnecky lodged a discrimination complaint that swiftly gained traction through the campus chapter of Turning Point USA. The university placed Curth on administrative leave pending investigation and nullified the grade—worth a mere 3 per cent of the final mark—ensuring no impact on Fulnecky's standing.

Governor Kevin Stitt weighed in on X, calling the affair 'deeply concerning' and urging regents to safeguard students from penalties based on belief.

On 5 December, around 250 demonstrators rallied in support of Curth, marching from the union courtyard to Evans Hall. Chants of 'OU, shame on you' and 'protect our professors' rang out, alongside placards proclaiming 'Diversity makes us stronger' and 'Grading isn't discrimination, it's accountability'.

Speakers included junior Andrew Weiss, who decried administrative 'cowardice and greed', and professor Kelly Taylor, who recalled a time when teaching was less politicised. Weiss, himself Christian, criticised the use of religion for 'divisiveness and discrimination'. Attempts by TPUSA president Kalib Magana to address the crowd were drowned out.

Coverage by OU Daily confirmed the protest's scale, noting around 250 attendees demanding Curth's reinstatement.

Also on X, Pedro L. Gonzalez brought up Fulnecky's family history and her mother's past controversies in their hometown.

A Second Educator Removed

The controversy widened when Kelli Alvarez, an assistant teaching professor, was accused of 'viewpoint discrimination'. Alvarez allegedly excused absences for students attending the pro-Curth protest but declined to extend the same offer for a counter-demonstration unless it was formally organised. OU removed Alvarez from teaching duties for the semester and placed her on administrative leave.

Director Roxanne Mountford called the decision 'inappropriate', emphasising that classrooms should teach how to think, not what to think. Republican Senator Shane David Jett publicly blamed Alvarez for the incident.

The University of Oklahoma now finds itself at the centre of national debate. What began as a disputed grade has escalated into a test of academic integrity, political influence, and the boundaries of religious expression. As investigations continue, the institution faces a pressing question: will it uphold scholarly standards, or bend further under political pressure?