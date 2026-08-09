A psychologist has offered a blunt explanation for the male loneliness epidemic, and it has nothing to do with dating apps or remote work. According to Dr JJ Kelly, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, the crisis comes down to a skill most boys are never taught: how to recognise, name and share what they are feeling.

Kelly, who practises as a licensed clinical psychologist and is known online as the 'punk rock psychologist', laid out her theory in an interview with VICE. She frames the male loneliness epidemic as a product of low emotional intelligence, not a character flaw in men themselves.

Men Aren't Broken, the Culture That Raised Them Is

'Society has told men that the only emotion they're allowed to validate is anger. Everything else, especially loneliness, gets coded as weakness,' Kelly told VICE. She argues the blame sits with the culture that raised boys this way, rather than with men who grew up inside it.

That framing matters because it changes what counts as a fix. Kelly compares emotional intelligence to a skill like playing an instrument or learning a new language, something built through repetition rather than a trait men either have or lack.

Video Games and Pornography Fill the Gap Kelly Says Men Cannot Face

Kelly told VICE that men who cannot face their loneliness often turn to video games, pornography and alcohol to avoid sitting with the feeling. The relief is temporary, and the underlying disconnection remains once the distraction wears off.

This pattern has research behind it. A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Psychology tracked 244 patients at Canadian mental health clinics and found a clear pathway among young and mid-adulthood men specifically: reduced emotional awareness led to concealing distress, which in turn led to greater loneliness. The same effect did not hold for women or for older men.

Boys Lose the Vocabulary as They Grow Up

NYU developmental psychologist Niobe Way has spent decades studying this shift from the other direction. In an interview with Harvard's EdCast, Way explained that boys in early adolescence are emotionally open and actively want close, intimate friendships.

By mid to late adolescence, Way said in the interview, a culture built around stoicism and toughness pushes boys to abandon that openness, and the friendships thin out as a result. She has called this a 'crisis of connection' rather than a simple boy crisis, arguing the root cause is cultural rather than individual.

What the Numbers Show

The scale of the problem shows up clearly in the data. Gallup found that 25 percent of American men aged 15 to 34 said they felt lonely a lot of the previous day, compared with 18 percent of women in the same age bracket, according to Gallup's aggregated 2023 and 2024 polling.

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The longer-term trend is just as stark. The share of American men reporting no close friends at all rose from roughly 3 percent in 1990 to 15 percent by 2021, a fivefold jump tracked by the Survey Center on American Life.

If Kelly and the wider research are right, the male loneliness epidemic will not resolve on its own as men get older, marry or find new hobbies. It resolves only if the specific skill of naming and sharing emotion gets taught somewhere along the way, whether that is in childhood, therapy or later in life.

That has direct implications for how schools, parents and mental health services approach boys, since the current gap suggests intervention needs to happen well before adulthood, not after loneliness has already taken hold.