The White House did not miss out the opportunity to celebrate the overall US annual inflation rate falling to 3.5% in June from 4.2% in May. Meanwhile, the 0.4% decline in the Consumer Price Index on a monthly basis was also the largest decline since April 2020, attributable to a pullback in energy costs.

During a White House briefing yesterday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed the latest inflation slowdown as evidence that President Donald Trump's economic policies are showing results, citing declining consumer prices and rising real wages.

'Prices fell, including for gasoline, electricity, non-prescription drugs, car insurance, medical care services, and hotels, delivering relief for American working families,' Leavitt stated. 'We also saw real weekly earnings rise in the month of June. For private sector workers, real wages have increased by roughly $1,000 since President Trump took office, after falling nearly $3,000 during the previous administration.'

While she described the economic trajectory as real progress and reiterated that the Administration is committed to lowering household costs, Trump's recent Freedom Fuel network gas station policy to lower gas prices to $3.47 per gallon backfired after data compiled by The Hill revealed these gas stations had prices of at least $3.57 per gallon.

On 7th July, the White House posted a clip on X about the new gas price initiative to honour the 47th US President. People can also be seen in the clip claiming that gas prices are now much lower than regional averages.

FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED. ⛽️🇺🇸



The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President.



President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lcrCuioQv5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2026

Note that prices at some Freedom Fuel stations are lower than the national average of around $3.80 per gallon, but they continue to fluctuate just like at a typical gas station, with one location in New Jersey climbing to $3.89 this week before declining to $3.57. Some gas stations had prices as high as $4.49 per gallon.

White House Says Gas Prices Out of Their Control

A White House spokesperson reportedly said that the Freedom Fuel project is not insulated from volatile oil markets. 'The prices at the gas stations will fluctuate — possibly coming down even further — depending on the market and the location,' the representative told CBS News.

Even GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan told a media outlet recently that stations selling gas at such low prices are not sustainable, highlighting the upward risks to oil prices after the latest military escalation between the US and Iran.

According to a document obtained by Politico, Freedom Fuel was the brainchild of Baltimore Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown and former commodities trader Yoni Gontownik, who formed the Freedom Fuels Network on 23rd June, days before Trump touted it on social media.

According to the enterprise's website, it is committed to lower gas 'prices to benefit our community and strengthen the local economy.'

The website describes the company as a 'privately owned and proudly patriotic company — along with its convenience store operators, haulers, sign companies, and operational partners — that answered President Trump's call to action to lower prices at the pump.'

Freedom Fuel's network of 25 stations offered discounts of up to $0.50 per gallon around Independence Day, which raised queries about who was really behind the effort and how it could sell gas at prices well below market rate in the area.

The White House promoted the network, but did not reveal who is behind it. The administration said that Freedom Fuel is a private company willing to take a hit on its profit margins to help American drivers struggling with high prices.