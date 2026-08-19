Donald Trump has been photographed in the Oval Office clutching a printed briefing card that closely resembles materials once used by his supporters to question Joe Biden's mental fitness, prompting fresh allegations of double standards from critics.

The photograph, taken on Monday, showed Mr Trump hosting a 16-year-old Californian lifeguard and the 10-year-old boy she had rescued. In his hand was what appeared to be a staff-prepared card featuring photographs of the two guests alongside scheduling notes and brief instructions for the ceremony.

Pakman Highlights Alleged Double Standards

Progressive broadcaster David Pakman used his online show on Tuesday to highlight the photograph, accusing Republicans of applying what he called 'stupid standards' when judging a president's mental sharpness.

Pakman argued that Mr Biden's use of cue cards had regularly been treated by conservative media as proof he was unfit for office, with commentators and some television personalities suggesting the then-president could not remember who he was meeting or where he was. He recalled instances in which Biden's notes were broadcast with faces circled and captions implying he needed prompts simply to recognise guests.

By the same logic, Pakman said, Trump's card should invite identical scrutiny. 'If it did prove it about Joe Biden, according to these people, it must also prove it about Donald Trump,' he told viewers, adding that the document appeared to instruct the president on what to do and say during the meeting.

Pakman also referenced recent polling, claiming that around 60 per cent of voters do not believe Trump has the mental sharpness required for the presidency, and said this undercut Republican claims that fitness concerns applied only to Democratic opponents.

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Broader Pattern of Shifting Political Standards

The broadcaster went on to list other examples of what he described as shifting Republican standards depending on who occupied the White House. He pointed to petrol prices, which he said had been blamed squarely on Biden when they rose, but attributed to global markets under Trump. He also cited criticism of Biden's use of a teleprompter, contrasted with limited scrutiny of Trump's scripted appearances, and complaints over Barack Obama's golfing habits compared with more muted reaction to Trump's own frequent rounds.

'What this proves is these Republicans don't believe their own stupid standards,' Pakman said, arguing that Biden holding a card had been treated as a serious concern while the same act by Trump had drawn comparatively little criticism from his supporters.

Routine Briefing Notes, Intensified Scrutiny

Presidents of both parties have long relied on prepared notes, schedules and briefing materials for public engagements, and the use of such aids is not in itself unusual. The row instead centres on the differing levels of scrutiny applied to the two men over broadly similar behaviour.

Questions over presidential fitness have remained a persistent feature of American political debate in recent years, with images such as Monday's photograph likely to continue serving as talking points for both supporters and critics. Whether the card itself carries any real significance remains disputed, but the reaction to it has once again exposed how differently the same story can be told depending on who is holding the paper.