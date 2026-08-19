An old report about Melania Trump's alleged reaction to Hope Hicks' arrival in Donald Trump's political inner circle has resurfaced as another female aide, Margo Martin, attracts attention for her unusually close access to the president.

Reports have claimed Melania delayed her permanent move to Washington for about six months after Trump began working closely with Hicks, describing the decision as a 'punishment for the political girls that surrounded him'.

The claim has never been publicly confirmed by Melania. It has nevertheless gained renewed attention as Martin, a senior communications aide and photographer, has become a prominent presence around Trump during his second administration.

The two episodes are separated by years, and there is no evidence that Martin has caused similar tensions in the Trump marriage. But the comparison has revived questions about the unusual visibility of women working closely with the president.

The Hicks Allegation

Hicks joined Trump's political operation during his first presidential campaign and quickly became one of his most trusted aides. She was 26 when she became his campaign press secretary in 2016, despite having no previous experience in government or electoral politics.

Her appearance also attracted media attention, with repeated comparisons between Hicks and Melania.

According to reports, Hicks became frustrated by being repeatedly mistaken for the first lady and reportedly 'stewed' over the coverage.

The same account claimed Melania responded to Hicks' growing presence by delaying her move to Washington. Trump was also reportedly told by a friend that Melania would like him to 'go over a Chappaquiddick bridge with Hope', a reference to the 1969 death of Mary Jo Kopechne after Senator Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island.

The reported remark was attributed to Trump and does not establish what Melania privately thought about Hicks. Nor does the reported delay prove that it was intended as punishment.

Those qualifications matter because the account comes from reporting about the Trump marriage, rather than a public statement from Melania herself.

Martin's Rise Around Trump

Years later, Margo Martin has become another highly visible woman in Trump's orbit.

Martin served in Trump's first administration before returning to his political operation. During his second presidency, she has been closely involved in producing behind-the-scenes photographs and video of Trump, helping provide material for his social media operation.

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Previous media reports have described Martin as a key figure in Trump's digital communications operation, noting that she can get as close to the president as his Secret Service detail. Trump has also called her 'the most beautiful photographer in the world'.

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Martin's resemblance to Melania has generated its own media attention. In 2023, Fox News anchor John Roberts mistakenly identified Martin as the first lady during coverage of Trump's court appearance before correcting himself.

The resemblance has encouraged comparisons with Hicks, but there is no public evidence that Melania has reacted to Martin in the way alleged in the earlier Hicks account.

Melania's Own Account

Melania has publicly presented a warm picture of her relationship with Trump, offering no indication that the reported Hicks episode reflects the state of their marriage today.

During a 2024 appearance on Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt asked Melania what she loved most about her husband.

'His being,' Melania replied.

She went on to praise his humour, personality, kindness, positivity and energy, adding: 'Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship.'

Asked to describe Trump in one word, she chose 'caring', particularly in relation to his attitude towards the country.

Melania also described their private time together simply: 'Have dinner. Sometimes quiet dinner, or dinner with friends, and listen to the music.'

Those comments do not resolve questions about the couple's private relationship, just as the reported delay in moving to Washington does not prove that Melania was punishing her husband over Hicks.

Where the Evidence Ends

What is established is that Trump has worked with several highly visible female aides throughout his political career, some of whom have attracted unusual media attention because of their proximity to him.

Hicks became one of the most trusted members of his first administration. Martin has played a prominent role in documenting Trump and supplying material for his increasingly influential social media operation.

But the evidence does not establish a pattern of Melania punishing Trump whenever prominent female aides surround him.

The Hicks story remains a reported account from Trump's first term, while the Martin comparisons are largely driven by her visibility and resemblance to the first lady.

A delayed move, a disputed remark and a series of mistaken identities may make for an intriguing White House story. They are not, on their own, proof of a marital feud.

For now, Melania's own public statements provide the clearest documented account of how she chooses to describe her marriage to Donald Trump.