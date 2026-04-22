Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Tehran's top negotiator, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice a blistering rejection of the recent American proposal. According to him, Trump's ceasefire extension was a trick to make a 'surprise strike' against Iran.

Trump recently announced an extension of the two-week ceasefire, but Mohammadi took to X and claimed it meant 'nothing', stressing that 'the losing side cannot dictate terms.'

Tehran Labels Trump's Ceasefire a Strategic Ploy for Combat

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Mohammadi asserted that Washington's current diplomatic posture is a facade designed to mask an impending act of aggression. He alleged that 'Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike,' adding that it was time for 'Iran to take the initiative.'

This rhetoric marks a significant escalation in the war of words between the two nations. Mohammadi's comments suggest that Tehran views the ongoing naval blockade as an active act of war rather than a pressure tactic. By claiming that the 'losing side' cannot set conditions, the adviser signals a hardened Iranian stance that prioritises military readiness over the current negotiation framework.

The current hostilities are rooted in the events of 28 February 2026, when Israel and the United States launched a coordinated series of strikes against Tehran in an attempt to curtail Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. That initial strike triggered a cycle of counterattacks against US military bases and regional allies, expanding into maritime strikes and drone warfare across the Persian Gulf.

تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ هیچ معنایی ندارد. طرف بازنده نمی تواند شرایط تعیین کند. تداوم محاصره تفاوتی با بمباران ندارد و باید به آن پاسخ نظامی داد. ضمن اینکه تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ قطعا به معنای خرید زمان به منظور ضربه غافلگیرانه است. زمان ابتکار عمل ایران است. — Mahdi Mohammadi (@mmohammadii61) April 21, 2026

US Seizure of the Touska Cargo Vessel

Mohammadi's statement came on the heels of a significant escalation when the US seized the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska. According to a CENTCOM press release, the ship was en route to Bandar Abbas when the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted it. After the crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, the Spruance fired several rounds from its 5-inch MK 45 gun into the ship's engine room to disable its propulsion.

Following the disabling fire, Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the vessel and took custody. It is this seizure that Mohammadi cited as evidence that the US ceasefire posture masks an offensive intent, framing American military action under the blockade as preparation for a larger strike rather than a containment measure. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters warned that 'the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military.'

Escalating Threats and the Breakdown of Diplomatic Negotiations

Despite the rising tension, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would extend the ceasefire to allow more time for a 'unified proposal.' He claimed the extension was a response to requests from Pakistani leaders but noted the Iranian government appeared 'seriously fractured' and unable to reach a consensus.

'We have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,' Trump wrote.

Since the ceasefire had already been extended, the White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not be travelling to Pakistan on Tuesday. Iran has since warned it is at full military readiness should the US move to strike.

The ceasefire extension has not been formally accepted by Tehran. The Touska remains in US custody. Mohammadi's post has not been disavowed by Iranian government officials.