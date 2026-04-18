Global energy markets are on edge after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz on 18 April, completely reversing its short-lived decision to open the major shipping route. The sudden blockade forced President Donald Trump to call an emergency Situation Room meeting as the ceasefire approaches its expiration and diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan near a critical deadline.

The closure marks a sharp deterioration in regional stability as the ceasefire approaches its expiration. With Iranian forces reportedly opening fire on passing commercial vessels, diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan are nearing a critical deadline.

Iranian Forces Target Commercial Shipping in Critical Oil Route

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy confirmed the strait would remain completely impassable until the United States lifts its ongoing blockade of Iranian ports. Military officials in Tehran issued a stark warning to all international shipping late on Saturday night.

The Iranian military stated that 'no vessel should make any movement from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered as cooperation with the enemy,' adding that non-compliant ships would be targeted. This directive left cargo ships stranded nearby.

Iranian forces opened fire on passing ships earlier that day. Iranian officials have linked the closure to ongoing American embargoes restricting access to key maritime facilities.

President Trump Stands Firm as Peace Talks Stall

Trump addressed reporters during a morning briefing in the Oval Office, insisting the United States remains engaged in 'very good conversations' with Iranian leadership.

Read more Global Oil Prices Collapse as Iran Flashes Green Light at Hormuz, but Trump Refuses to Blink on Naval Blockade Global Oil Prices Collapse as Iran Flashes Green Light at Hormuz, but Trump Refuses to Blink on Naval Blockade

'It's going very well,' Trump told reporters. He emphasised that the administration is 'taking a tough stand' in ongoing diplomatic communications to ensure American interests are protected.

'We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the Strait of Hormuz again, as they've been doing for years, and they can't blackmail us,' Trump said. Trump did not address recent strikes on commercial vessels or the waterway's closure in his remarks.

The president further claimed that recent American military strikes had successfully resulted in 'enforced regime change' within the Islamic Republic. He reiterated his position that Iran currently lacks functional leadership, an operational air force, and a capable navy.

Top Cabinet Officials Gather for Emergency Security Briefing

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened in the Situation Room alongside the president. Approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz daily.

Any prolonged disruption to the waterway would affect global oil supply and energy prices. These delays could affect international trade routes globally as the conflict enters its eighth week.

🚨 TRUMP JUST SURGED TO THE SITUATION ROOM



President Trump convened a Situation Room meeting at the White House this morning on the STRAIT OF HORMUZ, after Iran reportedly fired on a tanker — Axios reports



Trump is barreling toward a FINAL deal, but if Iran plays more games,… pic.twitter.com/YTVhCgbxOD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2026

Diplomatic Breakthrough Required as Ceasefire Deadline Approaches

According to a senior US official speaking to Axios, the military conflict could resume imminently unless negotiators achieve a diplomatic breakthrough. Trump has expressed a strong desire to end hostilities before the current ceasefire expires on Tuesday.

Pakistani mediators are working with extreme urgency to facilitate a new round of direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Iranian officials confirmed receipt of new American proposals, though the parameters of those offers remain classified.

The current ceasefire is due to expire on Tuesday, 22 April. No formal breakdown of negotiations has been confirmed as of publication. Iranian officials have confirmed receipt of new American proposals but have not publicly disclosed their response.