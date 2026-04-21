Iran stands firm on its decision not to cooperate with the demands of US President Donald Trump. Following Trump's announcement of a ceasefire extension, an adviser for Tehran's top negotiator said that Iran did not request an extension to the ceasefire and its leaders have no plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon.

The adviser also sees Trump's ceasefire extension as a ploy to buy time for a possible strike that the US is planning against Iran. The ceasefire extension means nothing to Iran because it believes that the losing side cannot dictate the terms of the ongoing war.

Mohammadi's Assessment of the Extension

On X, Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Tehran's top negotiator, posted about Trump's ceasefire extension, setting out Iran's position in full.

تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ هیچ معنایی ندارد. طرف بازنده نمی تواند شرایط تعیین کند. تداوم محاصره تفاوتی با بمباران ندارد و باید به آن پاسخ نظامی داد. ضمن اینکه تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ قطعا به معنای خرید زمان به منظور ضربه غافلگیرانه است. زمان ابتکار عمل ایران است. — Mahdi Mohammadi (@mmohammadii61) April 21, 2026

Mohammadi's post garnered a slew of mixed reactions from followers.

ایران باید بلافاصله بعد از اتمام اتش بس بازی ترامپ بهم بزنه و به محاصره حمله کند

باید گیم چنجر باشن — Nader Afshar (@NaderAfshar_2) April 21, 2026

'Iran must immediately, right after the ceasefire ends, ruin Trump's game and attack the siege. They must be a game-changer,' one person wrote.

این تحلیلت درست ترین حرف کل نظام تو سالهای اخیر بود.

اما حیف که بازم سپاهیا این آچمزشدگی رو نمیپذیرن و با تصمیم های احمقانه کشور رو به باد جنگ میدن. — Poodineh 🇮🇷 (@Poodineh) April 21, 2026

'Your analysis was the truest thing the entire regime has said in recent years. But it's a shame that the IRGC still won't accept this bungling and, with their idiotic decisions, are giving the country over to the winds of war,' another person wrote.

خوب تو برنده، برو تحمیل کن ببینیم !!! آخه چرا گنده گوزی میکنین، کی میخواین از رو برین جاکشا — EH (@ehiranian) April 21, 2026

'Fine, you win, go on and impose it, let's see!!! Why the hell are you guys bullsh******, who the f** are you gonna copy off of, you pr****,' another person commented.

Iran's military command also warned about an immediate and decisive response to any renewed hostile action, with senior commanders saying that the armed forces were at full readiness if Trump moved to strike.

Trump Announces Ceasefire Extension

Trump announced the ceasefire extension on Tuesday, just a few hours short of the Wednesday two-week truce deadline he imposed on Iran. However, Iran failed to make its position public, but insiders claimed that Iran officially rejected the extension. As of writing, both parties are acting as though the ceasefire is still in effect because no strikes have been made.

X commentator Mario Nawfal wrote about the ongoing 'negotiations' and said that Trump had a conversation with Pakistan's Field Marshal, who is still waiting for a unified proposal from Tehran.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Let's be precise about what just happened



Trump extended the ceasefire. Iran rejected the extension. Both sides are acting like the ceasefire is still in effect.



That is the negotiation.



Trump said he would never extend it. Pakistan's Field Marshal called. He extended it… https://t.co/SB8LRhEocH pic.twitter.com/hiOdH7AHvU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2026

'The US is explicitly acknowledging that the people at the table in Islamabad may not speak for the people controlling the guns in Tehran. That is the exact problem we identified days ago and now it's in the official American justification for extending a ceasefire the other side didn't agree to,' he wrote.

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Nawfal also said that Iran called the extension a unilateral declaration that it does not recognise. Tehran is reportedly trying to preserve its sovereign position without resuming hostilities.

'It is a face-saving rejection that changes nothing on the ground. The IRGC isn't firing. Ships are still moving under the coordinated route. The blockade is still in place. Everyone is acting as if a ceasefire exists while Iran officially says there isn't one,' he wrote.

On his Truth Social account, Trump said that the US military would remain ready and able and that the ceasefire extension would continue to take effect until such time that a proposal is submitted and discussions are finalised.

Trump's Truth Social post did not specify a new deadline for negotiations. Iran has not issued a formal statement on the ceasefire extension. The Strait of Hormuz blockade remains in place.