Iran Did Not Request Ceasefire Extension; Seen as Just a 'Ploy to Buy Time', Says Adviser
Tehran dismisses US ceasefire extension, warns of potential military response
Iran stands firm on its decision not to cooperate with the demands of US President Donald Trump. Following Trump's announcement of a ceasefire extension, an adviser for Tehran's top negotiator said that Iran did not request an extension to the ceasefire and its leaders have no plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon.
The adviser also sees Trump's ceasefire extension as a ploy to buy time for a possible strike that the US is planning against Iran. The ceasefire extension means nothing to Iran because it believes that the losing side cannot dictate the terms of the ongoing war.
Mohammadi's Assessment of the Extension
On X, Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Tehran's top negotiator, posted about Trump's ceasefire extension, setting out Iran's position in full.
Mohammadi's post garnered a slew of mixed reactions from followers.
'Iran must immediately, right after the ceasefire ends, ruin Trump's game and attack the siege. They must be a game-changer,' one person wrote.
'Your analysis was the truest thing the entire regime has said in recent years. But it's a shame that the IRGC still won't accept this bungling and, with their idiotic decisions, are giving the country over to the winds of war,' another person wrote.
'Fine, you win, go on and impose it, let's see!!! Why the hell are you guys bullsh******, who the f** are you gonna copy off of, you pr****,' another person commented.
Iran's military command also warned about an immediate and decisive response to any renewed hostile action, with senior commanders saying that the armed forces were at full readiness if Trump moved to strike.
Trump Announces Ceasefire Extension
Trump announced the ceasefire extension on Tuesday, just a few hours short of the Wednesday two-week truce deadline he imposed on Iran. However, Iran failed to make its position public, but insiders claimed that Iran officially rejected the extension. As of writing, both parties are acting as though the ceasefire is still in effect because no strikes have been made.
X commentator Mario Nawfal wrote about the ongoing 'negotiations' and said that Trump had a conversation with Pakistan's Field Marshal, who is still waiting for a unified proposal from Tehran.
'The US is explicitly acknowledging that the people at the table in Islamabad may not speak for the people controlling the guns in Tehran. That is the exact problem we identified days ago and now it's in the official American justification for extending a ceasefire the other side didn't agree to,' he wrote.
Nawfal also said that Iran called the extension a unilateral declaration that it does not recognise. Tehran is reportedly trying to preserve its sovereign position without resuming hostilities.
'It is a face-saving rejection that changes nothing on the ground. The IRGC isn't firing. Ships are still moving under the coordinated route. The blockade is still in place. Everyone is acting as if a ceasefire exists while Iran officially says there isn't one,' he wrote.
On his Truth Social account, Trump said that the US military would remain ready and able and that the ceasefire extension would continue to take effect until such time that a proposal is submitted and discussions are finalised.
Trump's Truth Social post did not specify a new deadline for negotiations. Iran has not issued a formal statement on the ceasefire extension. The Strait of Hormuz blockade remains in place.
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