US President Donald Trump told reporters on 17 April 2026 that Iran had agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz 'open forever' and that Israel had agreed to halt its bombing campaign in Lebanon. Both claims were contradicted within hours by Iranian officials publicly and by a fatal Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.

Iranian authorities stated the strait would remain open only temporarily, for the duration of a 10-day ceasefire, and that they had not agreed to a permanent, unrestricted opening. The contradictions came as Trump distributed statements to multiple news outlets throughout the day, including Bloomberg and CBS, declaring diplomatic victories in both matters.

Iran Denies Claims of Unrestricted Access to the Strait of Hormuz

Trump told the press corps that Iran had agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz 'open forever.' The shipping route is a critical artery for global trade and oil transit. Before the recent conflict, roughly a fifth of the world's crude oil supplies moved through the bottleneck between the Persian Gulf and the open sea, making any confirmed agreement on its status significant for energy markets.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi publicly rejected that characterisation, announcing that the passage for commercial vessels through the strait was open only for the remainder of the 10-day truce and that ships were required to sail along a 'coordinated route' laid down by Iranian maritime authorities. That condition effectively keeps Tehran in control of traffic patterns even as it signals cooperation.

The Iranian government confirmed it will continue to levy financial tolls on vessels navigating the channel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retains control of the area and will require military personnel to escort commercial ships through it.

Iran also reserved the right to restrict maritime access based on internal security assessments, warning that American vessels not deemed commercial could still face blockades. Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has separately accused Washington of breaching the spirit of the April ceasefire deal by allowing Israel to continue its campaign in Lebanon, a charge US officials have not accepted.

Trump told Israel bombing Lebanon is “PROHIBITED.”



Israel launched a drone strike in south Lebanon anyway.



Killed a man on a motorcycle.



The President of the United States just got publicly defied by the country he funds, arms and protects.



In real time.



“Prohibited” means… pic.twitter.com/IPv1W5QOsN — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 17, 2026

A Fragile Ceasefire Shattered by a Fatal Israeli Drone Strike

Trump also told reporters from Bloomberg and CBS that Israel had officially agreed to halt its bombing campaign in Lebanon. Shortly after those statements were made, an Israeli drone strike killed one person in a southern Lebanese city in the contested Beit area, according to Lebanese civil defence officials. The attack targeted a moving motorcycle.

The strike came as ceasefire talks between the relevant parties remained ongoing, with independent verification of any agreed military standdown not yet confirmed by named parties on the ground.

Just an idea, but maybe don't believe everything Trump says pic.twitter.com/l5NcAQDDEw — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 17, 2026

Trump announces he is "permanently opening" the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/Lpy18t5W1p — Iran Embassy in Indonesia (@IraninIndonesia) April 17, 2026

The Urgent Need for Responsible Journalism and Fact-Checking

Talks between Washington and Tehran are ongoing, with the current ceasefire window set to expire within the 10-day period confirmed by Iranian officials. Negotiations between US Vice President JD Vance and Ghalibaf in Pakistan last weekend failed to produce a permanent agreement, with both sides at an impasse over sequencing and the role of Israel's campaign in Lebanon. Trump has indicated that US and Iranian negotiators could return to Pakistan for a second round of talks.

Israel has not publicly commented on the drone strike in southern Lebanon. Trump has not issued a correction or clarification on either statement. The status of any agreed military standdown in Lebanon remains unconfirmed by named parties on the ground.