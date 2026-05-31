Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that a new, unnamed drug had revived a patient who had been given the last rites, claiming 'we've taken people that were dead' during a press event on Monday 11 May as Dr Mehmet Oz looked on. The 79-year-old president, now back in the Oval Office, offered no name, data or manufacturer for the treatment, but insisted: 'We know the drug works.'

Read more Has Donald Trump Had a Stroke? Here's What a Medical Expert Is Claiming Has Donald Trump Had a Stroke? Here's What a Medical Expert Is Claiming

The news came after years of controversy over experimental medicines in the United States and follows Trump's own championing of the Right to Try Act, which he originally signed during his first administration. That law opened the door for terminally ill patients to access drugs that have not yet completed the full US regulatory process.

Monday's comments appeared to be an attempt to frame that policy as a life-or-death success story, although the White House has yet to provide supporting evidence for the dramatic claim.

Trump's remarks were captured in a clip circulated widely on X, where his words were met with a mix of disbelief, scepticism and fierce support. In the footage, the president describes a patient who he says had effectively died before receiving the mysterious treatment.

Trump: "We've taken people that were dead. We had a person given the last rites -- gone, the kids are crying and everything -- and started them on this drug. And the person became better. It works." pic.twitter.com/1QMzj8sDH8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2026

'We've taken people that were dead. We had a person given the last rites — gone, the kids are crying and everything — and started them on this drug. And the person became better. It works,' Trump said, presenting the anecdote as proof of the drug's effectiveness.

No further details were offered about the patient's condition, the hospital involved or the timing of the alleged incident. There was also no explanation of whether the person had been clinically declared dead or judged to be near death. Without that, even some of Trump's usual allies were left quietly wondering whether the story could ever be independently verified.

Donald Trump Ties Claim To Experimental 'Right To Try' Drugs

For context, Trump linked the story to the way experimental drugs are developed and tested, sketching out a stark view of modern medicine in which desperate cases become a proving ground.

'And some [drugs] don't work. You learn very fast. It's called the ultimate test, I think, right?' he said. 'They test all these things. They use animals all over the place, they use everything to test because a person's going to die.'

The language was characteristically blunt, and it played directly into Trump's long‑standing pitch that government red tape should not stand between patients and last‑ditch treatments. Supporters of the Right to Try framework argue that those with no remaining options should be trusted to take informed risks. Critics, including many medical ethicists, counter that such laws can give false hope, weaken safety standards and bypass the clinical trials that protect future patients.

Standing behind Trump throughout the appearance was Dr Mehmet Oz, 65, the television personality turned health official who now leads the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz, who has previously drawn scrutiny from parts of the medical community over his own promotion of unconventional therapies, did not speak in the clip shared on X and offered no immediate public clarification of what drug the president was referring to.

The White House press office has so far not released medical documentation, case studies or regulatory filings backing up Trump's story. Nothing is confirmed yet, and until officials or clinicians provide verifiable information about the treatment, the account should be taken with a grain of salt.

Donald Trump Faces Fresh Backlash Over Gold-Plated Memorial Plans

The dramatic medical boast lands at a moment when Donald Trump is already under fire for an entirely different kind of project. As previously reported by Globe Magazine, the president recently signed off on a $5 million taxpayer-funded plan to coat four historic bronze horse statues near the Lincoln Memorial in 23.75‑karat gold ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations this summer.

The sculptures, known as The Arts of War and The Arts of Peace, are part of the monumental landscape of central Washington. The planned gilding, the first such treatment in around half a century, has prompted a furious response on social media, where opponents describe the makeover as garish and out of touch with economic reality.

The White House has framed the project as a patriotic restoration in time for the semi‑quincentennial. Detractors hear something different: a leader more interested in spectacle than priorities such as healthcare costs or veterans' support. Coming in the same fortnight as the talk of miracle drugs, the visual of golden war horses is an easy metaphor for a presidency that often chooses the eye‑catching claim over the carefully evidenced one.

Trump has also been criticised for his support of a proposed 250‑foot 'triumphal arch' that would stretch across the Potomac River near Arlington National Cemetery. A group of Vietnam War veterans has filed suit to block the structure, arguing it would intrude on the solemnity of a burial ground where more than 400,000 service members and their family members are laid to rest.

.@POTUS on beautification projects in D.C., such as the Triumphal arch, and the Reflecting Pool:



"That's going to be very much like the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, except a larger version."



"I want to open [the Reflecting Pool] before July 4th." pic.twitter.com/FxLg4qGQq5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 31, 2026

The combination of a supposedly death‑defying drug, shining gold statues and a colossal celebratory arch sketches a familiar picture of Trump's political style. It leans heavily on symbols and superlatives, while leaving the painstaking business of proof and detail for another day. Whether voters and, crucially, regulators are prepared to accept that trade‑off on matters as serious as experimental medicine remains very much unresolved.

Nothing in Trump's latest story has yet been corroborated by independent medical authorities. For now, there is only a president on camera, insisting that somewhere, a person pronounced beyond hope was pulled back by a drug the public is not allowed to know.