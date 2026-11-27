President Donald Trump's Thanksgiving fighter jet question drew an emphatic response from a US Air Force pilot in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 26 November 2026. Asked whether his F-16 was better than the F-22 or F-35, Lt. Col. Smith chose his own aircraft.

'The F-16 all day,' Smith replied. 'You couldn't pay me to switch airplanes.' Trump was speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he and First Lady Melania Trump contacted US service members for Thanksgiving.

The exchange followed a discussion about American combat operations in the Middle East, where Smith's squadron was deployed.

Trump's Thanksgiving Fighter Jet Question Draws a Confident Answer

Trump initially asked Smith whether he enjoyed flying the F-16, prompting an enthusiastic response. 'World's greatest fighter jet, sir,' the pilot declared.

The president then asked how the aircraft compared with the F-35 and F-22, specifically questioning which fighter was better. When Smith chose the F-16, Trump responded, 'Really? Is that right?'

Smith explained that he enjoyed the aircraft's versatility and its ability to perform different missions. 'Both of those airplanes are great, and they have their place in the world and in the war,' he said.

His remarks were a personal endorsement of the F-16, rather than an official assessment of the competing aircraft. Smith spoke from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, alongside personnel from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, known as the Buzzards.

The unit includes pilots, aircraft maintainers and operational support personnel. According to Smith, the squadron had arrived approximately 10 days before Operation Epic Fury began.

He said its crews were conducting daily combat operations in the region.

Trump's Fighter Jet Conversation Turns to Iran's Military Capabilities

Trump praised what he described as successful strikes against Iranian missile launchers and other military targets. The conversation then shifted to Iran's remaining capabilities.

Smith offered his assessment that Iranian forces were 'starting to run out of things.' Trump agreed, saying the United States had sent an additional aircraft carrier to the region.

Neither speaker provided evidence during the call establishing how much military equipment Iran still possessed. Trump also highlighted the squadron's operational record, citing figures for its missions throughout the year.

According to the president, the unit had flown more than 2,000 sorties and accumulated over 12,000 flying hours. He said the missions covered eight operations, including Operation Epic Fury.

The figures were presented by Trump during the conversation and were not independently verified in the material reviewed. Smith also referred to nine months and 10 days when discussing his time flying during the deployment.

Asked whether he still enjoyed the work, the pilot said the missions reflected the training he had received. Trump thanked the squadron for its service before returning to Smith's earlier preference for the F-16.

The president said he would remember the pilot's comments, explaining that he had long admired the F-22 and considered it an exceptionally impressive aircraft.