NVIDIA Blackwell-powered servers were installed at a Shanghai data centre linked to Alice Huang, according to Chinese financial filings reviewed by Bloomberg. The filings describe a GB300 NVL72 rack and a GB200 server at the Yangtze River Delta Project; both use Blackwell chips, which are illegal to ship to China without a US licence.

The disclosure comes before a December 3 Senate Banking Committee hearing on export controls, where NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify.

A Bloomberg report published on Friday, November 27, said it had found no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted the hardware to the site.

Blackwell Hardware Appears at Shanghai Data Centre

Shanghai Shuoyao pledged the GB300 rack as collateral for a 96 million yuan loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank, according to filings submitted to Chinese regulators in November. It contains 72 Blackwell Ultra chips and 36 Grace processors and weighs more than 1,500 kilograms. Jensen Huang previously claimed such systems were too big to smuggle.

A second company, Shanghai Kezhan, described a GB200 server at the same facility when securing a 90 million yuan loan in late 2025 from a finance-leasing firm wholly owned by a local Shanghai government agency.

The filings are the first disclosure of Blackwell processors at the site. Bloomberg traced the GB300's serial number through a public warranty database to Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology, which assembles NVIDIA chips into servers and racks. The database matched it to a GB300 NVL72 rack made by the company. It remains unclear how the equipment reached China, Shuoyao or the project.

Gigabyte declined to tell Bloomberg who bought the rack or when, citing company policy. A spokesperson said it 'conducts all business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations'.

Megaspeed Faces Scrutiny Over China Links

Shuoyao is active at the data centre and has significant overlap with Singapore-based Megaspeed, which is under US investigation over concerns it smuggled NVIDIA chips to China, according to the report by the outlet.

Shuoyao confirmed this month that it is a Megaspeed service provider, describing the relationship as 'limited to ordinary commercial cooperation'.

Alice Huang founded Megaspeed in 2023. It won NVIDIA approval within four days and became the chipmaker's largest Southeast Asian customer. Huang also has ties to companies that invested in the Yangtze River Delta Project.

Megaspeed used a rendering of the project in 2024 to describe its largest data centre to investors, calling it a 'specific area' facility in an unnamed country. Bloomberg said it had no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted hardware there. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing in response to the US probe and has not answered repeated questions about the project.

The Trump administration placed Megaspeed on a US trade blacklist this month, citing a significant risk of involvement in chip diversion.

Other Restricted Chips Feature in Filings

The latest documents cover only equipment pledged against loans, offering a limited view of the project's hardware. Local media have described the site as designed to hold as many as 800,000 servers.

Shanghai Longjie, which shares a parent company with Shuoyao, disclosed servers containing NVIDIA's Hopper-generation chips. Bloomberg reported this month that the systems were made by Super Micro Computer and Dell Technologies. It is unclear whether the shipments had US approval. Shanghai Innovation Bank also provided Longjie a 200 million yuan loan, with restricted NVIDIA chips listed as collateral.

Kezhan separately disclosed 32 H200 servers at the site, but its documents did not include serial numbers. In May 2025, it received an $11 million shipment from Malaysia described as 'storage chassis'. Its customs code denoted computing servers, while its $264,108 unit price was within the range for Hopper-powered servers, Bloomberg said.