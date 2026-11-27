President Donald Trump told US troops in a Thanksgiving video call from Mar-a-Lago that their deployment would continue. He said victory in the Iran war was near and he would decide when the campaign ended, without giving a date.

The US naval blockade was one of the issues dividing Washington and Tehran. Iran wanted the blockade lifted before substantive nuclear talks, while the United States sought commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear programme. Trump expressed doubt that Tehran would accept an agreement.

What Trump Told Troops About the Iran War

During Thursday's call, Trump framed the prospect of victory in personal terms as he addressed the deployed service members.

'You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand. It's going to be whenever, sort of, whenever I want it to be, to be honest.'

According to Iran International, Trump identified preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons as a central objective of the campaign. In remarks to the troops, he described negotiations as a means to prevent further loss of life but questioned whether Iranian authorities would pursue an agreement.

'We are trying to be kind. We are giving them every opportunity to reach an agreement and save many lives, but I'm not sure they will take advantage of it. Some people wonder why. Are they crazy? Maybe they are,' Trump said.

The Naval Blockade and the Iran War

Speaking to the troops, Trump said the United States had deployed another aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, to the region. He accused Iranian authorities of making mistakes and described the carrier deployment as evidence of America's growing military strength.

'We are getting stronger. We have sent an additional aircraft carrier there. We are loaded. They are not very smart; they are making big mistakes.'

Trump described the US naval blockade as the largest ever and said American forces had launched 150 missiles to protect commercial vessels. He also claimed US forces had intercepted 560 missiles and drones since March. He added that a Marine Corps squadron in the United Arab Emirates had logged more than 4,000 flight hours.

Iranian strikes targeted a US air base in Kuwait, while American forces struck Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz after an unofficial two-month pause. According to The Hill, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said that naval mines had struck two oil tankers on Wednesday.

Iran War Costs and Pressure in Congress

The war's reported cost stood at $48.3 billion as of 13 November, according to Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller. Trump faced mounting pressure in Washington to end hostilities as Democrats prepared to take control of both chambers of Congress. Senate Republicans had rejected a resolution directing the president to halt hostilities.

For Tehran, an end to hostilities was a precondition for substantive nuclear talks. Alongside the lifting of the US naval blockade, Iran also wanted frozen assets released before those negotiations began.

The two sides also differed over the terms of a nuclear agreement. According to Iran International, Washington sought reciprocal nuclear commitments, while Tehran maintained that its stockpile of enriched uranium must remain within the country.