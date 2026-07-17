The high-stakes murder trial of Tyler Robinson has ignited a fierce debate in Utah as taxpayers face an estimated $10 million bill to fund the defence of the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Despite the defendant's family operating a thriving stone and marble supply business, a judge declared the 23-year-old accused gunman 'indigent,' shifting the entire financial burden of this complex capital-murder case onto the public. Matthew Robinson has been at his son's side since the beginning, even turning him over to the authorities.

As the legal proceedings at Utah Valley University, the site of the September 2025 tragedy, capture national attention, the cost of the defence team's high-powered legal strategy continues to balloon.

With the trial now underway, the community is left grappling with both the emotional toll of the tragedy and the reality that they are subsidising a multi-year legal battle that experts predict could stretch well into the appeals process.

Tyler Robinson Trial Cost Could Exceed $10M

The financial burden of the case is rapidly expanding. The younger Robinson worked for an electrical contractor before his arrest, but his court-appointed, high-powered legal team from California and Utah has already requested an additional $2 million in state funding. Legal experts anticipate the final bill could exceed $10 million once potentially years of appeals upon conviction are factored into the equation.

'The whopping cost is the result of the time and expert witnesses needed to defend such a sensational capital-murder case with stakes as high as they get,' prominent former prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The Post.

Matthew Robinson Resumes His Southern Utah Business

As his son awaits his fate, Matthew Robinson was spotted this week commuting in his GMC pickup truck from his $600,000 home to an unmarked warehouse on the outskirts of St. George. He appears to have resumed his daily routine just days after appearing in court to hear troves of damning evidence against his son.

The family stone and marble supply business relies heavily on word-of-mouth marketing and tight relationships with loyal clients. Most of these customers have stuck with the family despite the severe charges. An anonymous colleague noted that the elder Robinson rarely mentions his son at work.

The company has been in the family for more than a decade, but the enterprise has a complicated history. According to a lawsuit filed in 2014, Matthew was sued by his brother and co-founder, Clint Robinson, who alleged the embezzlement of $100,000 over the course of nearly two years.

Clint accused his brother of trading work for personal favours and hiding financial records. He even stated they would go to jail if authorities were to see their books, according to court records. Clint requested multiple restraining orders before the brothers eventually reached a confidential settlement. A lawyer for Clint declined to comment, and Matthew's lawyers did not respond to recent inquiries. IBTimes UK could not independently verify these financial claims.

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Charlie Kirk Murder Defence Reveals Wild Evidence

The sheer volume of evidence presented in court has been overwhelming. Prosecutors recently showed police interview footage of Tyler Robinson's partner, Lance Twiggs, for the first time. Twiggs testified that Robinson confessed to the killing at least three times.

One such admission allegedly arrived in a love letter addressing Twiggs by a trans furry name, Luna. It is a wild detail in an already grim narrative. Twiggs recalled Robinson breaking down in tears before declaring that he was ready to come clean to his parents, eventually showing up to the sheriff's office with his dad and a former cop family friend.

Utah Community Reacts To Tyler Robinson Trial

Back in Robinson's hometown, a tight-knit, predominantly Mormon enclave nestled in the cliffs and buttes of the southern Utah desert, residents are still reeling from their alleged local-boy-made-bad. Friends, teachers, and neighbours once viewed him as a hardworking, church-going kid who seemed close with his parents and secured a prestigious scholarship to Utah State University before dropping out.

'I am not sure how I felt,' former high school teacher Rich Hentosh said after watching prosecutors lay out the evidence this month. 'It was quite dramatic. All the news media, you try to take it all in. It is tough to see one of your students in this kind of a situation, whether they are guilty or innocent.'

He and his neighbours never asked to be at the centre of one of the nation's biggest scandals. After nearly a year of intense headlines and mounting public costs, the locals are weary. As Hentosh bluntly put it, 'The community is just done.'

As the legal teams argue over the admissibility and reliability of evidence, the Kirk family remains focused on the pursuit of justice. For them, the trial is an essential, albeit painful, step forward. As the state of Utah prepares for the long road ahead, one thing is certain: the financial and emotional price of this case will continue to mount, leaving the community to wait for a verdict that may finally close this tragic chapter.