Tyler Robinson allegedly admitted multiple times to killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, his ex-partner Lance Twiggs has told investigators, in evidence played in court for the first time during a closely watched preliminary hearing.

A recorded interview with Twiggs, in which he described handwritten, text and in‑person alleged confessions, was presented by prosecutors as a central part of their case as they seek to show there is enough evidence for the 23‑year‑old to stand trial on charges that could carry the death penalty.

Lance Twiggs Describes Multiple Alleged Confessions

Twiggs told investigators that Robinson confessed in several different ways, including through a handwritten letter, text messages and face‑to‑face conversations.

According to prosecutors, Twiggs told police Robinson first left behind a handwritten note admitting he had killed Kirk before later repeating the confession in text messages and in person after returning home. Twiggs said Robinson appeared remorseful and told him he wished he had not carried out the shooting, later expressing a desire to surrender to authorities.

Investigators also presented messages and other digital evidence that they say support Twiggs' account. Prosecutors argue the combination of the alleged confession, forensic evidence and electronic communications provides a detailed timeline of events following the shooting, one they say leaves little ambiguity about what took place in the hours and days after Kirk was killed.

Together, the evidence presented during the hearing is intended to establish probable cause rather than determine Robinson's guilt, a threshold prosecutors must meet before the case can proceed to trial. Even so, legal observers following the hearing said the volume and specificity of the material presented on Wednesday was more extensive than many had anticipated at this early stage.

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Court Hears New Details In Preliminary Evidence Review

The recorded interview formed part of a wider presentation of evidence during the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors also outlined DNA findings, surveillance footage and communications allegedly connected to the investigation.

Among the evidence discussed were bullets bearing engraved messages, text exchanges between Robinson and Twiggs, and Discord conversations prosecutors believe demonstrate Robinson's actions before and after the shooting. Defence lawyers argued that releasing portions of the evidence publicly before trial could prejudice Robinson's right to a fair hearing, and pressed the court to keep further details sealed until proceedings formally begin.

Widow Presses Case For Transparency

One of the hearing's most emotional moments came when Erika Kirk publicly supported releasing Twiggs' recorded interview despite objections from the defence.

She argued that allowing the public to see the evidence would help address speculation that has circulated online since her husband's death. The court ultimately permitted much of the interview to be shown, although some portions remained redacted, a compromise that satisfied neither side entirely but allowed the hearing to proceed.

What Happens Next For Tyler Robinson?

Robinson has not entered a plea, and the preliminary hearing is expected to determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

If the court finds probable cause, Robinson will be formally arraigned, and prosecutors are expected to continue pursuing the death penalty. For now, Twiggs' account has emerged as one of the prosecution's most significant pieces of evidence, with his alleged conversations with Robinson likely to play a central role if the case proceeds to trial in the months ahead.