David Hull, a lead investigator with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, told a court he had never heard of Charlie Kirk before being assigned to lead the investigation into the political activist's fatal shooting.

'I wasn't familiar with Charlie Kirk or Utah Valley University before I was asked to help with the investigation,' Hull testified. He said he was quickly tasked with leading the inquiry despite having no prior knowledge of Kirk, adding that his immediate focus was identifying the gunman rather than learning about the victim.

The preliminary hearing for 23-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson began on Wednesday, 6 July. Hull was assigned to identify the alleged shooter, who prosecutors say fatally shot Kirk from a rooftop while the political activist was speaking at a rally at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on 10 September 2025.

The Evidence Behind the Manhunt

Hull told the court investigators immediately began reviewing a large volume of surveillance footage and videos submitted by witnesses. Prosecutors said CCTV footage and material shared by members of the public proved crucial in tracking the suspect's movements before and after the fatal shooting.

Read more 'One More Fight': Charlie Kirk's Parents and Candace Owens Issue Separate Statements Amid Tyler Robinson Preliminary Hearing 'One More Fight': Charlie Kirk's Parents and Candace Owens Issue Separate Statements Amid Tyler Robinson Preliminary Hearing

Former university police officer Christopher Bagley also testified that he climbed on to the gravel rooftop and found what he described as a 'sniper pad' from which the alleged gunman fired the shot. Bagley said investigators also observed impressions consistent with the shooter's elbows, knees and feet.

Describing the shooting and its immediate aftermath, Bagley told the court: 'I saw him go to the left... I could no longer see the right side of his body. Then everybody started getting up and started to run, more of a chaos situation.'

Prosecutors allege Robinson fired a single shot from the position identified by Bagley before fleeing the scene.

They also told the court they recovered a series of text messages between Robinson and his roommate in which he allegedly admitted to shooting Kirk.

Additional evidence expected to be presented during the hearing includes DNA analysis, surveillance footage and a recorded statement from Robinson's former roommate.

Prosecutors argue that the combined forensic, digital and witness evidence establishes probable cause for the case to proceed to trial.

Scenes From the Courtroom

Kirk's family attended Robinson's preliminary hearing. His widow, Erika Kirk, sat alongside relatives and supporters, including Donald Trump Jr. As graphic video footage was played, several family members were seen leaving the courtroom.

@foxnews BREAKING: Nearly 10 months after Charlie Kirk's assassination, a heavy police presence surrounded the Provo, Utah, courthouse as his widow, Erika Kirk, and other members of the Kirk family arrived ahead of a key hearing. ♬ original sound - Fox News - Fox News

Ahead of the hearing, Kirk's family described the proceedings as 'a painful reminder' of his death while thanking supporters for the 'prayers and kindness' that had sustained them 'during the darkest days' of their lives.

The family added: 'Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.'

Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue over several days before Judge Tony Graf decides whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for Robinson to stand trial.

The 23-year-old suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. He has yet to enter a plea, and if he is ultimately convicted, prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.