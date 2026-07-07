Investigator Thrust Into High-Profile Murder Case: 'I'd Never Heard of Charlie Kirk'
Preliminary hearing reveals crucial evidence in the shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University
David Hull, a lead investigator with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, told a court he had never heard of Charlie Kirk before being assigned to lead the investigation into the political activist's fatal shooting.
'I wasn't familiar with Charlie Kirk or Utah Valley University before I was asked to help with the investigation,' Hull testified. He said he was quickly tasked with leading the inquiry despite having no prior knowledge of Kirk, adding that his immediate focus was identifying the gunman rather than learning about the victim.
The preliminary hearing for 23-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson began on Wednesday, 6 July. Hull was assigned to identify the alleged shooter, who prosecutors say fatally shot Kirk from a rooftop while the political activist was speaking at a rally at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on 10 September 2025.
The Evidence Behind the Manhunt
Hull told the court investigators immediately began reviewing a large volume of surveillance footage and videos submitted by witnesses. Prosecutors said CCTV footage and material shared by members of the public proved crucial in tracking the suspect's movements before and after the fatal shooting.
Former university police officer Christopher Bagley also testified that he climbed on to the gravel rooftop and found what he described as a 'sniper pad' from which the alleged gunman fired the shot. Bagley said investigators also observed impressions consistent with the shooter's elbows, knees and feet.
Describing the shooting and its immediate aftermath, Bagley told the court: 'I saw him go to the left... I could no longer see the right side of his body. Then everybody started getting up and started to run, more of a chaos situation.'
Prosecutors allege Robinson fired a single shot from the position identified by Bagley before fleeing the scene.
They also told the court they recovered a series of text messages between Robinson and his roommate in which he allegedly admitted to shooting Kirk.
Additional evidence expected to be presented during the hearing includes DNA analysis, surveillance footage and a recorded statement from Robinson's former roommate.
Prosecutors argue that the combined forensic, digital and witness evidence establishes probable cause for the case to proceed to trial.
Scenes From the Courtroom
Kirk's family attended Robinson's preliminary hearing. His widow, Erika Kirk, sat alongside relatives and supporters, including Donald Trump Jr. As graphic video footage was played, several family members were seen leaving the courtroom.
Ahead of the hearing, Kirk's family described the proceedings as 'a painful reminder' of his death while thanking supporters for the 'prayers and kindness' that had sustained them 'during the darkest days' of their lives.
The family added: 'Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.'
Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty
The preliminary hearing is expected to continue over several days before Judge Tony Graf decides whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for Robinson to stand trial.
The 23-year-old suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. He has yet to enter a plea, and if he is ultimately convicted, prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.
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