Read more Nine Months After Charlie Kirk Was Executed on Stage, New Bomb Plot Targets His Grieving Wife Erika, Study Finds Nine Months After Charlie Kirk Was Executed on Stage, New Bomb Plot Targets His Grieving Wife Erika, Study Finds

Vice President JD Vance reportedly became consumed by questions surrounding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, spending several nights reviewing footage of the shooting and searching for signs of a wider conspiracy, according to a forthcoming book by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Vice President JD Vance "stayed up late" for several nights, searching for and watching as many clips as he could find of the moment a bullet pierced Kirk's neck, a bombshell new book... https://t.co/H6M4dcAk4F pic.twitter.com/NsRDNO8EDX — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) June 23, 2026

The account, published in 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,' describes a private reaction that allegedly went far beyond public grief. The authors write that Vance became so focused on the case that his wife, Usha Vance, expressed concern about him.

The claims come as the legal proceedings against the man accused of killing Kirk continue in Utah, with prosecutors and defence lawyers still battling over evidence and public statements surrounding the case.

Vance Searches for Answers

Haberman and Swan write that Vance spent several nights watching footage of the shooting on his phone, examining clips from different angles and looking for possible explanations.

'Over the next few nights, the vice president stayed up late watching videos of the shooting on his phone, finding clips from different angles and studying the footage for clues to a broader conspiracy,' the authors wrote.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says after Charlie Kirk died, he stayed up all night digging into conspiracy theories about what really killed him



"It's the only time I can remember my wife ever telling me that she was really worried about me."



"I stayed up all night for many nights in a… pic.twitter.com/Hxd6ZttBdD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2025

They added that Vance believed there could be a larger plot behind the killing, although the book does not claim he found evidence supporting that suspicion.

The authors say Vance went down 'countless online rabbit holes' while trying to understand what happened, and that Usha Vance became worried as his focus intensified.

The episode offers a rare look at how the vice president privately responded to the death of a close political ally, rather than how he presented the moment publicly.

A Political Ally Lost

Kirk had become one of the most influential figures in conservative politics before his death and maintained a close relationship with Vance.

His organisation, Turning Point USA, played a major role in mobilising young conservative voters, and Kirk had emerged as an important figure within Donald Trump's political movement.

The book's account suggests the killing affected Vance personally, with the vice president reportedly struggling to move away from the unanswered questions surrounding the attack.

Case Moves Forward

The revelations arrive as the criminal case against Tyler Robinson continues in Utah.

Robinson, 23, has been charged with aggravated murder over the 10 September 2025 shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was speaking to a crowd when he was killed.

Robinson has not entered a plea.

On Monday, Judge Tony Graf rejected a defence request to require Robinson's former roommate to appear in person during a preliminary hearing. Graf said questions about credibility could be addressed later if the case proceeds to trial.

The judge also delayed a decision on whether prosecutors should face sanctions over public comments concerning a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk's body.

Evidence Under Debate

Prosecutors allege DNA consistent with Robinson's was found on the rifle trigger, a fired cartridge casing and two unfired cartridges connected to the investigation.

Defence lawyers have challenged the strength of that evidence, arguing that testing also identified DNA from multiple individuals on some items and that further examination is needed.

🚨 Defense Filing Changes NOTHING — Tyler Robinson Is Still Clearly the Killer🚨



Not so fast with the conspiracy victory lap.



A new court filing from Tyler Robinson's defense claims the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk could not be *conclusively* matched by ATF analysts to the… pic.twitter.com/q9u3lANtwc — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) March 31, 2026

They have also questioned preliminary ballistics findings, saying investigators have not conclusively linked the recovered bullet to the suspected weapon.

The dispute has fuelled online speculation, including unsupported theories about the circumstances of the shooting. Court officials and lawyers from both sides have warned that widespread misinformation could complicate future jury proceedings.

Pressure Over Public Comments

Robinson's legal team has also accused the Utah County Attorney's Office of attempting to influence public opinion through comments made about the investigation.

The defence has criticised prosecutors, including Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard, over discussions involving the evidence.

Ballard has rejected those claims, saying he spoke generally about how ballistics testing works rather than discussing specific details of the case.

The dispute highlights the challenge prosecutors and defence lawyers face in a highly publicised case, where statements outside the courtroom can shape public perception long before a trial begins.

Book Sparks Debate

'Regime Change' is scheduled for release on 23 June and includes several claims about Donald Trump's second administration, including accounts involving foreign policy, White House relationships and prominent political figures.

The passage involving Vance is likely to attract particular attention because it describes the vice president's reaction away from public view.

According to Haberman and Swan, Vance was not simply processing the loss of a political ally. He was reportedly searching for explanations, reviewing footage and questioning whether there was more behind the attack.

The claims will now be examined alongside the continuing legal case in Utah, where prosecutors and defence lawyers remain focused on evidence, procedure and the path towards trial.