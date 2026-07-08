Nolan Wells' death has left Mississippi with more questions than answers, after the 18-year-old's body was recovered on Horn Island on Monday following a Fourth of July boat trip with friends. Authorities say they do not suspect foul play, but the family of the Ocean Springs teenager is demanding a thorough investigation into what happened on the barrier island off the Gulf Coast.

The Search On Horn Island

The news came after Wells vanished during a holiday outing that ended badly on one of the state's most remote stretches of shoreline. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Wells was last seen on Horn Island, about 10 miles from the Gulf Coast, after friends left the island without him.

'From what we understand, he chose to stay there,' Ledbetter said, while stressing there was no information pointing to a crime.

A search was launched by the sheriff's department with help from the Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and Gulf Islands National Seashore officials.

According to family attorney Ben Crump, a body was recovered Monday morning, though the coroner was still waiting on DNA confirmation at the time Ledbetter. Ledbetter said the body matched Wells' description and was likely his.

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Questions Over What Happened

To recall, Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, first reported him missing and posted appeals on social media as the search widened.

By Monday, she wrote that she was 'absolutely devastated,' adding that her 'heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others.' It is the sort of line no parent should ever have to write, and it landed with the force such grief always does.

Authorities have said they suspect Wells drowned, though the case remains open. Ledbetter said there was 'no information that we have right now that would lead us to believe that a crime has occurred.' That may calm one line of speculation, but it does not close the book, not by a long shot.

What has complicated matters, according to the Sun Herald, is the swirl of rumours on social media. The paper reported that Wells was Black and had gone to the island with white friends, and that Ledbetter urged the public to call investigators only with first-hand information because online speculation was making the case harder to investigate. In cases like this, the internet can be a wild place, and not in a useful way.

Nolan Wells' Family Wants Answers

Crump, who is representing the family, said the relatives are calling for a 'thorough and transparent investigation' into Wells' death.

His practice said it will press for the release of records, witness accounts and the autopsy findings, and Crump added, 'We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves.'

The family's demand matters because the basic facts, while stark, still leave a gap at the centre of the story. Wells had gone out for the Fourth of July, did not return, and was later found dead on Horn Island.

What happened in the hours between those points is now the subject of official scrutiny, public grief and, inevitably, suspicion.

Remembered By School

Ocean Springs School District said it was 'shocked and heartbroken' by Wells' death. The district said he graduated from Ocean Springs High School last year, where he was a multi-sport athlete, before going on to play football at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

His high school football coach, Jake Bramlett, said in a statement that Wells was 'the kind of son, teammate, friend, and student that every coach hopes to have in a programme.' Bramlett added that Wells was 'so much more than an outstanding football player,' describing him as humble, hard-working and respectful.

Principal Jacob Dykes said Wells would be remembered as 'an extremely kind and hardworking young man' who left a lasting impression on his teachers, coaches, teammates and community.

The school's words underline what the case has already made painfully plain, that this was not just a missing person search, but the loss of a teenager whose life was still gathering speed. A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $122,000 (£91,000) by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sun Herald, a sign of how many people are still reaching for some way to help.