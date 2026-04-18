Tiger Woods arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on 3 April for what Globe described as another stint in rehabilitation, days after the golfer was charged over a 27 March crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, that left his Land Rover on its side and returned him to a punishing public spotlight. In the magazine's account, the trip was not solely about treatment but also about stability, with Woods said to be trying to steady both his health and the commercial empire tied to his name.

The latest episode did not occur in isolation. Woods has spent years dealing with the aftermath of earlier scandals and crashes, from the 2009 collision outside his Florida home to his 2017 DUI arrest and the severe 2021 car crash that nearly resulted in the loss of his leg. Globe also linked the current situation to personal grief, pointing to the February 2025 death of his mother, Kultida, and reporting that those close to him feared he was slipping again.

Read more Tiger Woods Allegedly Enters Treatment to Save Vanessa Trump Romance After DUI Arrest Tiger Woods Allegedly Enters Treatment to Save Vanessa Trump Romance After DUI Arrest

The Image Battle

The most eye-catching claim in the report is also the hardest to verify. An unnamed source alleged that Woods's latest stay in Switzerland was a calculated effort to repair his image and protect endorsement income linked to brands including Monster Energy, Rolex and Bridgestone. This is a serious allegation that relies entirely on anonymous sourcing rather than public documents or direct evidence.

Still, the pressure described is not difficult to understand. Woods, now 50, remains a sporting icon, but celebrity reputations do not recover by themselves, especially when police body camera footage enters the picture.

Tiger Woods is 'ashamed' over 'embarrassing' DUI arrest, insider reveals, as golf icon remains in rehab https://t.co/QgAnbQKqe8 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 11, 2026

According to the report, officers found two hydrocodone pills in his left trouser pocket after the crash, while footage showed him appearing lethargic, unsteady and bloodshot-eyed as he tried to explain what happened, saying, 'I looked down at my phone and boom.'

Woods pleaded not guilty to DUI with property damage after sideswiping a trailer attached to a vehicle he was attempting to overtake on a narrow two-lane road. The report also states that he refused to submit to a lawful test. Those details carry more weight as they are grounded in official accounts, unlike the more speculative claims around brand protection and behind-the-scenes strategy.

Tiger Woods Fights Attempts To Subpoena His Pharmacy Records, Wants Them Kept Out Of DUI Case https://t.co/Hm7If3rAgJ pic.twitter.com/HKIiRzL5Mx — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 16, 2026

On one side are charges, a wrecked vehicle, body camera footage and a criminal case. On the other is a far murkier picture of concern among sponsors and an effort to manage what remains of the Woods brand.

The Latest Allegations

The report moves into familiar tabloid territory when it describes the personal fallout around Woods. One source claimed rehabilitation was 'hell for him because he's away from his kids and girlfriend,' referring to Sam and Charlie and to Vanessa Trump.

The golf star accused of cuckolding rival players with their wives... a nine–iron attack… and Tiger Woods' secret: The ugly underbelly golf doesn't want you to know https://t.co/hxn7MQEss5 pic.twitter.com/A4rHORZVG4 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 13, 2026

The same source portrayed the decision as less a choice than a necessity, saying he could lose millions if he failed to 'get his act together.'

Other claims are more contentious. Globe said Woods had angered Vanessa Trump and her former husband Donald Trump Jr., who allegedly wanted the golfer kept away from the president's grandchildren. That allegation also rests on unnamed sources and has not been confirmed.

Woods has spent much of his adult life moving between comeback and collapse, excellence and embarrassment, pain management and public scrutiny. Each new incident prompts the same question about whether it marks another temporary setback or something more entrenched.

TIGER WOODS has been “responding well to treatment” since checking in to rehab in Switzerland, according to reports https://t.co/ffry9E8mf4https://t.co/L5b5RSwfyi — Irish Sun Sport (@IrishSunSport) April 18, 2026

The difficult reality is that his brilliance on the course no longer insulates him from that cycle. It may even intensify it. Woods did issue a statement, and it is the clearest public line in the report.

'I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,' he said. 'I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work towards lasting recovery.'