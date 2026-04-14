Reports of Donald Trump's swollen ankles have raised concerns about his health and serving capability.

The White House has confirmed President Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition primarily characterised by visible swelling of the legs. The announcement came after photos circulated showing Trump's swollen ankles and bruised hands, prompting public and media scrutiny.

Trump, 79, was diagnosed with CVI in July 2025. 'I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president's hands and also swelling in the president's legs,' White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at the time. 'In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today.'

CVI Caused Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles

According to the White House Medical Unit, Trump underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, leading to the diagnosis. The symptoms were apparent last Saturday as the President cautiously walked down Air Force One's steps.

NOW: President Trump arrives in Miami to attend UFC 327. pic.twitter.com/E1tdj3WNEo — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2026

The POTUS touched down in Miami to watch a UFC match, which many critics deemed inappropriate amidst the ongoing Iran conflict. 'I hope he gets booooed out of the stadium,' one user wrote on X. 'Looks like grandpa will soon need a chairlift to get off the plane,' another commented.

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Read more Trump Health Rumours: 'Swollen Ankles' Could Allegedly Indicate More Serious Issues With His Heart, Kidney, Cognitive Abilities Trump Health Rumours: 'Swollen Ankles' Could Allegedly Indicate More Serious Issues With His Heart, Kidney, Cognitive Abilities

CVI is a circulatory disorder in which damaged or weakened valves in the veins cause blood to pool in the legs, instead of flowing efficiently back to the heart. This pooling raises pressure in the veins and can lead to swelling, skin changes, and, in more advanced cases, venous ulcers, especially in the lower legs and ankles.

More advanced CVI can produce visible varicose veins, skin discolouration, and, in severe cases, open sores or ulcers around the ankles. The Cleveland Clinic notes that CVI 'causes blood to pool in the leg veins, leading to high pressure,' which over time can damage the overlying skin.

Medical experts stress that CVI is not a life‑threatening diagnosis by itself, and that many older adults live with the condition while managing symptoms. However, they also caution that untreated or poorly controlled CVI can increase the risk of complications such as superficial thrombophlebitis, deep‑vein clots, or chronic wounds.

Treatment typically involves compression stockings, elevation of the legs, regular exercise, and, in some cases, minimally invasive procedures to close or reinforce damaged veins. Lifestyle changes, such as avoiding prolonged standing and keeping weight at a healthy level to reduce venous strain, also help in the long-term.

Donald Trump in 'Excellent Health' Despite Diagnosis

"President Donald J. Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health."



- Captain Sean P. Barbabella, D.O.

Physician to the President pic.twitter.com/BfBsJTUOGh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2025

The White House has repeatedly emphasised that the condition does not affect Trump's overall fitness for office. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, wrote in an official report that 'President Donald J. Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health.'

Public disclosures about a sitting president's CVI diagnosis have also sparked broader conversation about transparency in medical reporting for political leaders. While the White House has framed the issue as a manageable, non‑debilitating condition, the photos and visible symptoms have nonetheless fueled ongoing questions about how Trump's physical state might affect his performance in office.