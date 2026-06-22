For years, many small business owners across the United States viewed Donald Trump as a champion of entrepreneurs, promising lower costs, stronger growth and a revival of American industry.

Yet for some of his most loyal supporters, that confidence is now turning into frustration. As tariffs climb, supply chains become more unpredictable and operating costs surge, a number of MAGA-aligned business owners are publicly admitting they never expected the economic consequences to reach their own front doors.

Small Businesses Feel The Pressure Of Rising Costs

Several entrepreneurs featured in the podcast described a business environment where tariffs and trade policies appear to change rapidly, making it difficult to plan ahead. One San Francisco business owner said her company was struggling to forecast costs because import and export charges kept shifting.

'Our business is getting destroyed by this administration. Truly, it's being destroyed,' she said.

For many firms, especially those dependent on imported materials, the problem is not only higher costs but the inability to predict future expenses. Business owners say they cannot confidently set prices, negotiate contracts or plan inventory purchases when trade policies remain in flux.

Tariffs Hit Industries In Unexpected Ways

Many Trump supporters backed tariffs believing they would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen American businesses. However, several owners interviewed in the podcast argued that reality has been far more complicated.

A florist explained that flowers are sourced from countries including Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan and parts of South America. Tariffs, combined with higher transport costs, have increased expenses throughout the supply chain.

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Fashion and retail businesses reported similar challenges. One brand owner explained how a product that previously cost $29 (£21.97)to manufacture now carries significantly higher duties, pushing costs far beyond what many consumers are willing to pay.

Another entrepreneur who imports gym equipment described how tariff increases completely erased profit margins. According to the podcast, some businesses faced rates so high that continuing operations became difficult to justify.

Critics argue that manufacturing cannot simply be relocated to the United States overnight. Building factories, training workers and establishing supply networks could take years, leaving many businesses caught in the middle.

Regret Emerges Among Some Trump Supporters

Several clips featured supporters who said they believed campaign promises about lower prices and economic growth but now feel disappointed by the results. One voter reportedly said, 'I wish I never voted for Trump.'

Others described being shocked when policies they initially supported began affecting their own jobs, finances or businesses.

The podcast's commentators were particularly critical of what they viewed as selective concern. They argued that some supporters only questioned policies after experiencing personal consequences.

One commentator remarked, 'Empathy should not require personal loss as the entry fee.'

Commentators repeatedly pointed to Trump's history of failed business ventures, arguing that concerns about his economic management were visible long before the current disputes over tariffs and trade. They questioned why many voters ignored those warning signs.

Meanwhile, small business owners continue to face difficult choices. Some are considering raising prices, reducing inventory or delaying expansion plans. Others are simply hoping conditions stabilise before more damage is done.

One business owner summed up the mood by describing the current situation as 'a bad dream'.

Whether these struggles represent isolated cases or a larger trend remains a matter of debate. However, the stories shared in the podcast reveal a growing frustration among some MAGA-aligned entrepreneurs who once believed Trump's policies would help them thrive.

Instead, many now find themselves confronting an uncomfortable reality: the economic changes they supported may be contributing to the financial pressures threatening their own businesses.