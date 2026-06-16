A 'hidden crisis' in US unemployment is unfolding as 6.2 million Americans who want jobs remain sidelined from the workforce, according to recent analysis of Federal Reserve data, raising fresh concerns about the true health of the US labour market in mid‑2026.

The latest figures from the Kobeissi Letter, based on Federal Reserve Economic Data, point to a sharp rise in so‑called 'shadow unemployment'—people who are not officially counted as unemployed because they are not actively job hunting, but who still say they want work. That distinction matters, and it is starting to look increasingly uncomfortable.

US Hidden Crisis

The headline unemployment rate often dominates economic coverage, but this category sits just outside it, quietly swelling. In May alone, the number of sidelined workers rose by 76,000, pushing the total to 6.2 million—the third-highest level recorded since July 2021.

The data shows four consecutive monthly increases, adding 349,000 people to this group in a relatively short period. Since March 2023, the number has climbed by 1.2 million, a shift that is difficult to dismiss as statistical noise.

Americans can't find jobs.



The number of Americans not in the labor force who currently want a job rose +76,000 in May, to 6.2 million, the 3rd-highest since July 2021.



These are people who are not officially part of the labor force, meaning they are not actively looking for… pic.twitter.com/HwsXgaO4H5 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 14, 2026

These individuals occupy an awkward grey zone. They are not classified as unemployed because they are not actively searching for jobs, yet they have not disengaged entirely from the idea of work. Some may have stopped looking due to repeated rejection, others due to structural barriers—skills mismatch, childcare, health, or local job shortages. The data does not spell that out, but the trend is clear enough.

Measured as a share of total employment, this cohort now accounts for 3.8%. That is the second-highest level since October 2021 and already exceeds the 3.6% peak seen during the 2001 recession. It is edging closer to the 4.3% recorded during the 2008 financial crisis.

That comparison is doing the rounds online—and not quietly. On platforms such as X and Reddit, users have begun questioning whether official labour metrics are painting too neat a picture of economic resilience. Some posts frame it bluntly: if millions want jobs but are not counted, what does 'low unemployment' actually mean?

Sidelined Even as Markets Signal Different Story

What makes the situation more jarring is the contrast with financial markets, which have posted steady gains in 2026. The S&P 500 is up 8.35% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has risen 11.42%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 5.83%.

Exchange-traded funds tracking these indices also closed higher in recent trading. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust rose 0.54% to $741.75, while the Invesco QQQ Trust climbed 0.59% to $721.34. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF advanced 0.73%.

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On paper, that looks like a healthy economy. But the divergence between buoyant markets and a quietly expanding pool of sidelined workers raises an awkward question: who exactly is benefiting from this growth?

There is no single answer, and the data stops short of assigning blame. Still, the pattern suggests a labour market that is holding up on the surface while showing strain underneath. The Kobeissi Letter described conditions as 'deteriorating beneath the surface,' a phrase that feels less like analysis and more like a warning.

It is also worth noting what the data does not show. These figures do not capture underemployment, gig work instability, or wage stagnation. Nor do they explain why individuals have stopped actively seeking jobs. That absence leaves room for interpretation—and, inevitably, debate.

Economists and policymakers will likely watch whether this 3.8% figure continues to climb. If it approaches the 4.3% level seen in 2008, comparisons to past crises will become harder to dismiss as alarmist.

For now, the numbers sit in that uncomfortable middle ground. Not dramatic enough to trigger immediate policy panic, but too persistent to ignore. And for the millions counted within that 6.2 million, the distinction between 'unemployed' and 'sidelined' is not just technical—it is lived reality.