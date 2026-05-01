Vice President JD Vance has been slammed after claiming some UFO sightings may be demonic, prompting UFO disclosure advocate Dr Steven Greer to warn of potential global panic. In a podcast released today, Greer described the vice president's remarks as reckless and uninformed.

The comments, made on a conservative talk show last month, have reignited intense debate over how the US government should handle unidentified aerial phenomena disclosure. Greer, a veteran campaigner with decades of experience briefing world leaders, fears the 'demon UFO' claim could derail efforts and incite widespread alarm.

Vance's 'Demon UFO' Claim

The furore began when Vance appeared on The Benny Show in late March. He admitted being 'obsessed' with UFOs and pledged to examine classified files, but suggested some unexplained encounters might represent 'the devil's great tricks' rather than alien activity.

The New York Post, in a widely shared post on X from its verified account, highlighted the vice president's view that UFOs could be 'demons' flying around Earth.

JD Vance warns that UFOs could be 'demons' flying around earth, vows to 'get to the bottom' of it https://t.co/UjvTSGZoNH pic.twitter.com/ehrOFTCDqA — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2026

Researchers have criticised the remarks as lacking full context. Greer noted that Vance 'hasn't been read in' on the complete picture held by certain insiders. The statement has been seen by some as reflecting a broader shift towards framing UAPs in spiritual terms within political discourse. This comes as the administration has been releasing Pentagon files on the subject and registering domains such as aliens.gov, signalling growing official interest in the topic.

Greer Warns of Global Panic Risk

Dr Steven Greer responded directly in a video titled 'It's Not Demons: JD Vance Is Wrong About UFOs'.

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The founder of the Disclosure Project argued that most observed craft are man-made, reverse-engineered from extraterrestrial technology since the 1950s. He described the demonic framing as part of a long-term disinformation campaign designed to keep advanced science secret. 'If this issue comes out wrongly, it would be one of the most catastrophic events in human history,' Greer said.

He warned it could trigger religious extremism and even a holy war if mishandled during the current wave of Pentagon file releases and domain registrations such as aliens.gov. With his National Press Club event set for 8 May, Greer urged a scientific approach to disclosure, emphasising potential benefits like free energy technologies that could end scarcity and transform the global economy. He has long promoted peaceful contact methods through protocols he developed in the 1970s.

Implications for UFO Disclosure

The episode highlights tensions in the accelerating push for UAP transparency under the current administration. While Vance has pushed for openness, his spiritual interpretation has alarmed disclosure advocates who fear it undermines public confidence and risks panic. Experts say Vance's comments reflect the mainstreaming of alternative beliefs in senior political circles, even as public interest in the phenomenon continues to grow.

Greer, who has briefed presidents and intelligence chiefs, called for courage in Washington and greater public involvement through peaceful contact protocols. Critics argue such comments mainstream fringe ideas at a critical juncture for extraterrestrial intelligence disclosure. As of 1 May 2026, no further White House comment has emerged. Greer's forthcoming briefing is expected to feature whistle-blower accounts and focus on man-made craft.

The exchange underscores the delicate balance required as the world edges closer to full disclosure of extraterrestrial intelligence. Experts stress the need for objectivity in the disclosure process to prevent any form of panic.