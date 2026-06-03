The details of President Donald Trump's explosive rant at Netanyahu have been revealed in a report that has dominated headlines. On Monday, the US leader reportedly yelled 'What the f*** are you doing?' at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call over the latter's military escalation in Lebanon.

The expletive laden conversation, described by sources as one of the most heated in recent memory, centred on concerns that the moves could undermine American diplomacy with Iran.

Trump's Expletive Laden Outburst Over Lebanon Plans

US officials have provided detailed accounts of the 15 minute call, which quickly turned acrimonious. According to one source as mentioned in an Axios article, Trump told Netanyahu 'You're f****** crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.'

Read more Netanyahu's Reaction Emerges After Trump Reportedly Lashed Out and Called Him 'F*ing Crazy' Netanyahu's Reaction Emerges After Trump Reportedly Lashed Out and Called Him 'F*ing Crazy'

Another source confirmed the president was furious and at one point shouted the question that has now captured attention worldwide. Trump was said to be particularly upset about plans for strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, insisting they risked isolating Israel further on the international stage.

Israeli officials have contested some elements of the US-sourced account but have not denied the call occurred or its general tenor. The reporting has drawn from multiple sources familiar with the discussion, painting a picture of frustration on the American side.

Rift Emerges as Israel Eyes Escalation in Lebanon

The backdrop to the row is Israel's consideration of renewed assaults on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, a move that prompted Iran to suspend peace talks. Trump saw this as a direct threat to his administration's strategy for regional stability. Despite the substantial US support for Israel, including annual military aid of $3.7 billion (£2.8 billion), the president made his irritation plain as mentioned in a AJC report.

The call came at a sensitive time, with the US attempting to balance its alliance with Israel against broader diplomatic goals involving Tehran. Sources indicate the conversation became increasingly tense, with Trump pressing Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire with the terror group to prevent further escalation. Social media has amplified the story, with the verified Instagram account of Middle East Eye posting about the US president's reported words, including the direct challenge 'What the f*** are you doing?'.

This episode has highlighted potential cracks in the relationship, even as both sides continue to coordinate on security matters. The leak of the call's details has also fuelled speculation about future dynamics between the two leaders, especially given Trump's history of strong support for Israel. Public reaction has been swift, with the story spreading rapidly across news outlets and social platforms.

Reactions Highlight Strain in US-Israel Ties

Netanyahu's office has remained largely silent on the specifics, though some Israeli media have reported domestic ridicule directed at the prime minister following the revelations. US officials have not commented publicly on the leak, which has raised questions about how such sensitive information reached the press.

The incident has prompted analysis of the evolving US-Israel relationship under Trump's leadership. As of 3 June 2026, the full ramifications of Trump's explosive rant at Netanyahu are still emerging. Officials on both sides are believed to be engaged in damage limitation efforts behind the scenes, as the focus remains on managing the volatile situation in the Middle East.