Former boxer and Melbourne underworld figure Mick Gatto has been taken into custody as part of a Victoria Police investigation into alleged financial offences.

Detectives from Taskforce Hawk executed a search warrant at a property in Mount Martha on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula on Wednesday morning. Victoria Police said a man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, were arrested at the address and taken in for questioning. The ABC confirmed that Gatto was the man detained.

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The operation comes months after allegations concerning Gatto's role within parts of the construction industry were examined in a report prepared for a Queensland inquiry into the Construction Forestry & Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU). Police have not announced any charges and the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigation Linked To Construction Industry

Victoria Police said the operation was carried out by Taskforce Hawk, a specialist unit established to investigate alleged criminal behaviour connected to the construction sector.

According to local media reports, multiple police vehicles attended the Mount Martha property and officers were seen removing boxes and other material from the home as part of the search. Detectives remained at the address for several hours after the warrant was executed.

BREAKING: Colourful Melbourne identity Mick Gatto and his wife have been arrested by Victorian police as part of a taskforce probing corruption in the construction industry. #arrest #police #melbourne #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/EBZh2F5Ng3 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 3, 2026

Authorities have released few details about the alleged financial offences under investigation. However, the raid follows allegations contained in a report prepared by barrister Geoffrey Watson SC for a Queensland inquiry into the CFMEU and published earlier this year.

The report alleged that Gatto had significant influence within parts of the construction industry. It also claimed some builders paid substantial retainers to avoid disruption at construction sites. Watson described the alleged payments as a form of extortion ultimately borne by taxpayers. Gatto has denied wrongdoing and previously rejected the allegations.

Who Is Mick Gatto?

Born Domenic Gatto, he first came to public attention as a professional heavyweight boxer during the 1970s. Boxing records show he fought nine professional bouts between 1973 and 1979, recording five wins and four losses, with three victories coming by knockout.

Gatto later became one of the most recognisable figures associated with Melbourne's gangland era. His profile grew significantly following the 2004 shooting of suspected gangland figure Andrew 'Benji' Veniamin during an altercation at a Carlton restaurant.

He was charged with murder but was acquitted after a jury accepted that he had acted in self-defence.

In the years that followed, Gatto maintained a public profile through media appearances, speaking engagements and business activities. He has frequently described himself as a construction industry 'mediator and arbitrator' who helps resolve disputes between employers, contractors and workers.

Previous Legal Scrutiny

The latest investigation is not the first time Gatto has faced legal scrutiny. In 2024, he faced a series of charges including extortion, blackmail, assault and firearms-related allegations connected to claims involving a Melbourne restaurateur. Prosecutors later withdrew those charges in October that year.

More recently, Gatto publicly rejected allegations contained in Geoffrey Watson SC's report into the construction sector. Speaking to Melbourne radio station 3AW, he said he was 'not above the law' and denied having links to organised crime groups.

Police have not indicated whether charges will be laid following Wednesday's arrests. Gatto and the woman arrested alongside him were being interviewed by detectives after the search warrant was executed.

The outcome of the investigation will depend on evidence gathered during the search and subsequent police inquiries.