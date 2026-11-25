A US federal appeals court ruled on Friday, 20 November 2026, that the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was unconstitutionally enacted. The New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit issued its 9–8 decision following a lawsuit brought by Texas.

The ruling followed a constitutional challenge launched in 2023 by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over pandemic-era voting procedures. The law requires employers with at least 15 employees to provide reasonable pregnancy-related accommodations unless doing so would cause undue hardship.

Although the judgment does not repeal the legislation nationwide, it threatens workers' ability to enforce its protections in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Fifth Circuit Ruling Centres on Pandemic-Era House Voting Rules

The dispute centres on how the House of Representatives approved a government spending package on 23 December 2022. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act formed part of that legislation, which passed under temporary rules allowing lawmakers to vote by proxy.

Absent representatives could designate colleagues to cast votes and record their presence, helping establish the majority required for House proceedings. However, the Fifth Circuit's majority ruled that counting absent lawmakers as present violated the Constitution's Quorum Clause.

'Proxy presence does not count,' Judge Cory Wilson wrote in the majority opinion. The decision rejected the reasoning of an earlier three-judge appeals panel that had upheld the legislation's passage in August 2025.

The full court vacated that panel ruling in January 2026 before reconsidering the constitutional challenge. Eight judges dissented, disputing the majority's interpretation of congressional voting requirements.

They noted that no formal quorum objection was made during the vote, although Republican representative Chip Roy questioned lawmakers' physical attendance. The dissenters also criticised Texas for challenging pregnancy protections while accepting federal funding authorised through the same spending package.

The Justice Department continued defending the law under President Donald Trump's administration, despite its enactment during Joe Biden's presidency.

Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Decision Raises Questions About Employee Rights

For pregnant workers, the ruling's immediate consequences depend partly on where they are employed. The injunction directly prevents federal authorities from enforcing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against Texas as an employer.

However, the Fifth Circuit's constitutional interpretation also binds lower federal courts in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. According to advocacy organisation A Better Balance, claims against other employers could be dismissed or suspended if the employers challenge the law's constitutionality.

The organisation, which helped secure the legislation's passage, condemned the decision. Its president, Inimai Chettiar, described the judgment as 'legally unsound and short-sighted'.

Chettiar warned that the ruling threatened the health, livelihoods and financial security of working women and their families. A Better Balance estimates that approximately 20 million women live across the three states. That figure does not represent the number of pregnant employees affected.

The legislation protects workers seeking adjustments such as modified lifting duties, time for medical appointments and changes to working conditions. Other protections may remain available under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, Americans with Disabilities Act and relevant state legislation.

Whether those laws apply depends on the employee's circumstances and the accommodation requested. A Better Balance expects further legal proceedings, potentially before the US Supreme Court.

For workers with pending claims in the three states, the organisation warns that cases could now be dismissed or paused.