President Donald Trump granted clemency to more than 70 allies, donors and others convicted in cases related to federal fraud charges across his two terms, The New York Times reported in March. The newspaper also found that nearly three dozen pardons and commutations during his first year back in office involved people accused of fraud.

The two figures use different descriptions and should not be treated as interchangeable. The nearly three dozen tally concerns people accused of fraud; it does not mean every recipient had been convicted, nor does it establish that the individuals were entirely separate from those in the more-than-70 figure.

The findings come as the administration promotes a crackdown on financial crime. On 24 November, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the Justice Department's results against scam networks, following a government-wide anti-fraud order signed by Trump in March.

Separately, a CBS News investigation found that Trump's clemency orders had eliminated at least $119 million in unpaid, court-ordered restitution since January 2025. That figure is CBS's separate calculation and is not a measure of the restitution owed by the more-than-70 people identified by The New York Times.

More Than 70 Fraud-Related Clemencies

The Times reported that Trump had granted clemency to more than 70 allies, donors and others convicted in cases involving federal fraud charges across his first and second presidencies. It also identified nearly three dozen second-term pardons and commutations involving people accused of fraud during the first year after his return to the White House.

The newspaper highlighted the case of banker Julio Herrera Velutini, whom Trump pardoned in January 2026. His daughter donated a total of $3.5 million to MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, in 2024 and 2025, the Times reported. The reported donations and pardon do not, by themselves, establish that one caused the other.

A pardon is an act of executive clemency for a federal offence. It does not erase the conviction or establish innocence. A commutation reduces or ends a sentence. Whether either action affects restitution or other financial obligations depends on the wording of the clemency warrant and the relevant court records.

Restitution Cancelled for Victims

CBS News reported on 27 October that its review found at least $119 million in unpaid court-ordered restitution had been eliminated through Trump's clemency orders since January 2025. The investigation examined more than 160 orders and excluded more than 1,500 blanket pardons and commutations connected to the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack.

The orders covered money owed to investors, small businesses and the Internal Revenue Service, among other recipients, CBS reported. Restitution is money a court orders a defendant to pay to compensate victims for losses.

The $119 million represents unpaid restitution that CBS found was no longer owed following clemency. It is not a total of every fine, forfeiture or other financial penalty affected by presidential action, and it should not be attributed solely to the more-than-70 people identified by the Times.

Administration's Anti-Fraud Push

Trump signed Executive Order 14390, titled 'Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens', on 6 March 2026. It directed federal agencies to coordinate efforts against cybercrime, fraud and predatory schemes targeting Americans.

On 24 November, Blanche announced the results of an enforcement surge against scam networks. The Justice Department said prosecutors had taken action in more than 400 cases involving more than 800 defendants across 85 federal districts. The reported actions included new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts and criminal sentences. The figure does not mean that more than 800 defendants had been convicted.

Blanche said: 'Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated.' The department described the campaign as its largest-ever crackdown on scammers. It also said US authorities had assisted law enforcement in more than 10 countries with raids on foreign scam call centres and compounds.