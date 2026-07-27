A woman who went viral after an awkward onstage moment with Usher has revealed she was actually at the show to see Chris Brown, explaining why she appeared uncomfortable during the singer's signature serenade. The incident, which unfolded during Usher's recent concert, quickly spread across social media as viewers debated her stiff reaction while the R&B star performed his trademark routine.

After the clip gained millions of views online, the woman addressed the moment, saying her excitement was focused on Chris Brown rather than Usher. Her candid response, 'I wanted Chris', sparked another wave of online discussion, with fans divided over whether her reaction was understandable or disrespectful during one of Usher's most recognisable concert traditions.

'I Was Going Up for Chris and Chris Only'

During the Nashville stop of 'The R&B Tour' on Friday, 25 July, venue staff invited Gabrielle Cheyenne on stage for Usher's usual 'Can U Handle It?' routine. She sat on the bed prop and went along with it at first.

Her energy then visibly shifted. Usher stepped back, turned to the crowd and remarked that he did not think she wanted to be on stage, so he asked security to escort her off.

Cheyenne received a backlash for the incident. She later took to Facebook to clarify that she agreed to go on stage hoping it was for Chris Brown's performance.

'Yes I went on stage and no they don't tell you who, what, when, where,' Cheyenne said. 'Baby I wasn't going up there for Usher. I was going up for CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY!'

The 'R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown' sees Usher and Chris Brown co-headline stadium dates across the United States. The format blends each artist's individual hits with joint segments performed side by side, giving fans two full sets under one ticket.

That structure meant Cheyenne had no way of knowing in advance which of the two men she might end up on stage with. Some social media users, however, argued that she should have known because Usher was reportedly already on stage when she was invited to come up and join the artist.

She wanted to be on Breezy team pic.twitter.com/M2jpLPFnhn — cuh (@DeadbeatCousin) July 26, 2026

Cheyenne Says The Backlash Has Not Bothered Her

Several commenters accused Cheyenne of disrespecting Usher. Many also accused her of seeking attention by accepting the invitation to go on stage despite later saying she had only wanted to meet Chris Brown.

Asked whether she would change anything about the moment, Cheyenne said she would not. She said the episode had not embarrassed her or damaged her public image.

She was more troubled by what came after the cameras stopped rolling. According to her, people harassed her and her family when they left the stadium, with some telling her what they would have done differently in her position.

'It's crazy to think that people actually have such strong opinions about somebody else's life,' she said, questioning why people felt entitled to harass her on her way to her car simply because she had not experienced the moment as they imagined they would have.

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Her Mother Steps In With A Show Of Support

Cheyenne's mother later joined the conversation, posting a photograph of her daughter posing with Usher's wife after the performance.

'Usher's WIFE & Gabrielle Cheyenne AFTER THE STAGE APPEARANCE !! YA'LL!! SHE AIN'T MAD SO Y TF YA'LL MAD!?HOW TF YA'LL MAD!?' she captioned the post, presenting it as evidence that nobody involved on the night was upset.

Neither Usher nor Brown have publicly addressed the incident.