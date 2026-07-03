Chris Brown has once again found himself at the centre of online attention after footage from his Minneapolis concert spread rapidly across social media, attracting millions of views.

The video went viral just days after a US court ordered him to pay nearly $13 million (£9.5 million) in damages over a dog attack involving his former housekeeper.

The viral performance, which featured the singer's signature audience participation during 'Take You Down', has reignited scrutiny of Brown, with the timing of the widely shared footage drawing renewed attention following the multi-million-dollar court ruling.

Viral Performance Draws Millions of Views

The incident unfolded during Brown's performance of his hit song 'Take You Down' in Minneapolis, where he invited a female fan on stage as part of the show's interactive segment.

Videos shared on X show Brown performing a sexually suggestive choreographed routine with the fan on a bed prop positioned on stage. Footage posted by X user Lil Rico (@IAmLilRico) has amassed more than 11 million views.

Chris Brown wasn’t playing no games with a fan during his show in Minneapolis…😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ZcVbS1E7o — Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) July 2, 2026

In one clip, Brown is seen thrusting and grinding against the fan while continuing the performance.

Another video appears to show the fan with her hands secured above her head with handcuffs as Brown continues singing 'Take You Down' and repeats the sexually suggestive choreography.

Brown also shared a separate video of himself performing the same routine with another fan on his Instagram Story, captioning it: 'This what yall wanted?'

Viral Concert Clip Follows Multi-Million Dollar Verdict

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The Minneapolis performance attracted even greater attention as it came just days after Brown was ordered to pay approximately $13 million (about £9.5 million) to his former housekeeper following a civil lawsuit stemming from a dog attack at his California home.

As reported by TMZ, the singer appeared unfazed by the multi-million-dollar judgment, continuing with his signature interactive stage routine despite the renewed scrutiny.

According to PEOPLE, the judgment relates to an incident in which the woman alleged she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by Brown's dogs while working at his property. Brown reportedly did not respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment being entered against him.

The publication reported that the award includes compensation for medical expenses, emotional distress and punitive damages. The ruling has renewed attention on Brown's legal history, with the timing of the viral concert footage further amplifying public discussion.

Social Media Reactions

The Minneapolis performance quickly sparked a wide range of reactions on X, with some users praising Brown's stage presence while others criticised the sexually suggestive routine.

One user wrote: 'What the actual hell?' while another asked: 'What in the name of show is going on here?' Another joked: 'Chris Brown wasn't on "meet & greet" energy in Minneapolis. He was on "try me and find out" energy.'

Others criticised the performance, with one user writing: 'When you have drained your talent and have nothing to offer, you change to nudity. Michael Jackson did better and was great without nudity.'

However, some defended Brown, arguing that audience participation during 'Take You Down' has long been part of his concerts. One supporter replied: 'He never drained his talent bro. Bro still making hits.'

Brown has not publicly addressed the reaction to the Minneapolis concert beyond reposting one of the viral videos to his Instagram Story. He has also not publicly commented on the civil judgment.