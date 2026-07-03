A Los Angeles jury has ordered Chris Brown to pay $12.9 million after his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, told a court she believed she was 'going to die' when the singer's dog mauled her at his Tarzana home in December 2020.

The verdict, delivered after a two-week civil trial, found Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, liable for negligence following an attack that left Avila with severe facial injuries, permanent nerve damage and post-traumatic stress.

For context, the case had already been derailed once. An earlier trial in June collapsed into a mistrial after a juror conducted independent online research and shared it with others, breaching court rules and compromising the panel. Judge Huey P. Cotton dismissed the jury and ordered a fresh selection rather than delaying proceedings for months.

Chris Brown Dog Attack Recounted In Court

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Avila's testimony formed the emotional core of the retrial. On the stand, she described being attacked while taking out the rubbish at Brown's property. The dog, identified in court as a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd named Hades, allegedly dragged her across the driveway and mauled her face and arm.

'I will never be the same again,' she told jurors, breaking down as she recounted multiple surgeries, including skin grafts, and the lasting physical and psychological impact.

The jury appeared to accept that version of events. Alongside the $12.9 million awarded to Avila, jurors granted $885,000 to her sister, who witnessed the attack, for emotional distress, and $50,000 to her husband.

Brown did not dispute liability in full. He admitted negligence during the trial but argued he had warned staff about the presence of security dogs on the property, which he said were kept due to fears of 'stalker-type situations.' Whether that warning was sufficient clearly did not convince the jury.

There was also scrutiny over Brown's actions immediately after the attack. According to testimony, he left the scene and instructed his team to call emergency services, citing concerns about attracting media attention.

'The blood kind of freaked me out,' Brown said in court, adding he was 'in shock' and acting on his manager's advice. It is a detail that lingered in the courtroom, uncomfortable and a bit surreal.

Chris Brown Dog Attack Trial Marked By Setbacks

The legal process itself was anything but smooth. Before the mistrial, jury selection had already proven difficult, with several prospective jurors dismissed after admitting they could not remain impartial due to Brown's widely known 2009 domestic violence case. Judge Cotton ruled that history irrelevant to the dog attack, though its shadow hung over proceedings.

The mistrial only deepened the sense that this case was veering off course. Court records show the juror in question not only accessed outside information online but shared it with fellow jurors, undermining the integrity of deliberations. The judge moved swiftly to reset the process, opting for a new jury rather than risking further contamination.

When the retrial began, attorneys on both sides focused tightly on the facts of the December 2020 incident. Avila's legal team argued the attack was preventable and that proper safeguards were not in place despite the known presence of a large, potentially dangerous animal. Brown's defence leaned on the claim that warnings had been issued and that the dogs were necessary for security.

After deliberation, jurors sided decisively with Avila.

Her representatives framed the verdict as a broader statement about accountability. 'Today's decision acknowledges the magnitude of her losses, provides meaningful accountability, and reaffirms a fundamental principle: in our justice system, every person is entitled to equal justice under the law, regardless of the identity, wealth, influence, or celebrity status of the defendant,' they said in a statement following the ruling.

Outside the courtroom, the case has drawn attention online, particularly on platforms such as X and TikTok, where users have circulated clips and summaries of Avila's testimony.

Some commenters expressed sympathy for her injuries and questioned the use of large guard dogs in domestic settings, while others pointed to Brown's admission of negligence as effectively sealing the outcome. The reaction has been sharp, sometimes messy, occasionally misinformed, but undeniably engaged.

What remains clear is the scale of the damage described in court. Avila's injuries were not disputed in any meaningful sense, only the extent of responsibility. The jury's answer, at least in civil terms, was emphatic.