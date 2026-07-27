ITV's dating programme Love Island is facing public scrutiny after a legal organisation questioned Jasmine Müller's participation over her past social media activity.

The controversy centres on a formal complaint submitted by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), which claims that several of Müller's past Instagram posts crossed the line from political opinion into content that could create hostility towards supporters of Israel.

UKLFI formally urged network chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall to review the contestant's participation as the unfolding crisis exposes critical vulnerabilities in how production companies vet reality television hopefuls before they enter the famous villa.

Lifted Entertainment has defended the inclusion as a matter of personal free expression.

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Legal Complaint Puts ITV Under Pressure

UKLFI said it had examined numerous publicly available posts shared or reposted on her Instagram account between 2021 and 2024, some of which appeared to reject Israel's legitimacy and could encourage hostility towards people who support the country.

Müller, who was a contestant in Love Island's Season 13, was born in Dubai and has Iranian heritage.

Her social media activity involves support for a free Palestine, challenging US support for Israel, an image urging people to 'Educate the younger generation. Tell them it's called Palestine not Israel,' and photos of herself wearing a keffiyeh, per The New Arab.

The organisation stressed that its complaint was not aimed at preventing support for Palestinian rights or criticism of Israeli government policies. Instead, it argued that the concern related to posts it believes went further by denying Israel's existence and expressing hostility towards its supporters.

UKLFI also asked ITV to clarify whether the content had been identified during contestant screening and whether additional welfare assessments had been carried out before Müller entered the villa.

ITV and Lifted Entertainment Respond

The complaint was passed by ITV over to the production company behind the reality television show Love Island, Lifted Entertainment.

Lifted Entertainment on Wednesday sent a response to UKLFI wherein it said the programme complies with relevant legal requirements and broadcasting regulations, including Ofcom Broadcasting Codes.

Lifted Entertainment also maintained that Müller's views were expressed independently of the programme and reflected her personal freedom of expression and not the broadcaster's position.

'Ms Müller's views, while strong and subject to debate, represent her personal exercise of freedom of speech and have been expressed independently of the programme,' Lifted Entertainment producers stated in their letter to UKLFI, as shared by The Algemeiner.

'Both Lifted Entertainment and ITV do not and would never accept or condone any form of discrimination or racism. Our contributors are monitored 24 hours a day and all conversations are recorded. We are confident that there is no indication of any kind of risk to the welfare, wellbeing and dignity of the participants in the program,' the letter continued.

While ITV has defended its production company, the legal complaint is likely to keep questions surrounding social media screening, participant welfare and freedom of expression in the public eye as Love Island continues its latest season.