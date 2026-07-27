Emma Roberts has married fellow actor Cody John in an intimate outdoor ceremony at his family's estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, marking the next chapter in a relationship that began nearly four years ago.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday in front of close family and friends, with Roberts' young son, Rhodes, among those attending the ceremony.

The wedding follows their engagement in July 2024, after the pair first went public with their relationship in 2022. Rather than opting for a large Hollywood celebration, Roberts and John chose a private gathering against the backdrop of the Idaho mountains.

The ceremony came after reports earlier in the week suggested the couple planned to marry at John's family estate. Several media outlets cited sources familiar with the wedding plans before photographs from the event emerged online.

A Heat‑Soaked Idaho Ceremony

Photographs from the ceremony show Roberts and John exchanging vows on a wooden platform overlooking the surrounding landscape.

According to People, the ceremony lasted approximately 45 minutes, with guests attending despite temperatures reportedly reaching 35C.

Images from the event show Roberts wearing a flowing white chiffon wedding gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with a matching headband and understated jewellery. John wore a classic black tuxedo for the ceremony.

Several photographs captured the couple embracing and sharing a kiss following the exchange of vows.

One of the most widely shared images shows Roberts walking down the aisle holding the hand of her son, Rhodes, whom she shares with former partner Garrett Hedlund.

The moment drew attention on social media, with many fans highlighting Rhodes' role in the ceremony.

Roberts' aunt, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, was also photographed attending the wedding. She wore a black-and-white polka-dot dress while seated with other guests during the outdoor ceremony.

How Emma Roberts and Her Husband Cody John Got Here

Emma Roberts and Cody John were first romantically linked in August 2022, when John shared a black-and-white photograph of the pair kissing on social media.

Shortly afterwards, multiple entertainment outlets reported that the couple had been introduced through mutual friends and were taking their relationship slowly.

A source told People at the time, 'Emma loves Cody's personality. He's really funny, and they have been having a good time together.'

The same source said Roberts was mindful of introducing new people into the life of her son, Rhodes, and wanted to take time before blending their lives more fully.

Over the following two years, the couple kept much of their relationship out of the public eye, making only occasional appearances together at industry events and on social media.

Before dating John, Roberts was linked to several actors, including Alex Pettyfer, Chord Overstreet and Hayden Christensen.

Her longest and most public relationship was with American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship spanning several years.

Roberts later began dating actor Garrett Hedlund, and the couple welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020 before separating in late 2021.

Inside the Engagement Before the Sun Valley Wedding

Roberts announced her engagement to John in July 2024 through an Instagram post featuring the couple together.

In the photograph, she displayed a round-cut diamond engagement ring while joking in the caption: 'putting this here before my mom tells everyone.'

The announcement quickly attracted congratulations from fellow actors, friends and fans.

Following the engagement, Roberts and John continued making occasional public appearances, including attending the Brunello Cucinelli Hamptons event in August 2024 and the Gala One Summer Gala later that year.

Despite growing public interest in their relationship, the couple shared relatively few details about their wedding plans before the ceremony.

That privacy continued through the wedding weekend, with guests rather than the couple themselves providing the first public glimpse of the celebration.

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Couple Yet to Comment Publicly

Neither Roberts nor John had publicly commented on the wedding or shared official photographs at the time of publication.

The first images of the ceremony instead emerged through media coverage and photographs taken at the event, offering fans an early look at the intimate celebration.

The wedding concludes a relationship that has largely remained out of the spotlight despite Roberts' long career in Hollywood.

While both actors have occasionally appeared together publicly, they have generally kept their personal lives private, making Saturday's ceremony one of the few major milestones they have shared with fans.