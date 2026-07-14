Rihanna made a surprise return to the stage during Jay-Z's final Extra Innings concert at New York's Yankee Stadium, marking her first public live performance since the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The long-awaited appearance quickly became one of the night's biggest talking points, with fans celebrating her comeback while others playfully trolled her partner A$AP Rocky for never bringing her out during one of his own concerts.

The singer reunited with Jay-Z for their 2009 hit Run This Town before treating the crowd to a solo performance of Bitch Better Have My Money, delighting more than 45,000 fans in attendance.

Videos of the performance quickly spread across social media, with many viewers praising the surprise reunion and speculating that it could mark the beginning of Rihanna's long-awaited return to live music.

Read more Is Rihanna Making a Comeback? Singer Stuns Fans With Rare Surprise Performance Alongside Jay-Z Is Rihanna Making a Comeback? Singer Stuns Fans With Rare Surprise Performance Alongside Jay-Z

Jay-Z's Star-Studded Finale

Rihanna was one of several surprise guests during the final night of Jay-Z's Extra Innings residency, joining Beyoncé, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor and other artists for the concert.

Wearing a custom Saint Laurent chocolate brown leather and faux fur outfit, Rihanna received a huge ovation as she walked on stage alongside her longtime collaborator.

The pair performed Run This Town, their Grammy Award-winning collaboration, before Rihanna remained on stage for a solo rendition of Bitch Better Have My Money.

Rihanna Admits She Felt 'Rusty'

During the performance, Rihanna admitted she was feeling out of practice as she returned to the stage after several years away.

Before singing "Bitch Better Have My Money," Rihanna says:



"You know I'm rusty, right? It's been a while. Are you with me now?" pic.twitter.com/CMOxdU0FZP — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 13, 2026

Following Run This Town, she laughed with the audience, saying: 'Y'all know I'm rusty, right? It's been a while. Y'all with me right now?'

Any early nerves quickly faded as she confidently commanded the stage before signing off with: 'I missed this sh*t, y'all! New York, I love you guys!'

Fans Troll A$AP Rocky Over Cameo

Almost as soon as videos of Rihanna's surprise performance went viral, social media users turned their attention to A$AP Rocky, who was reportedly in attendance with the couple's 10-month-old daughter, Rocki.

Fans joked that although the rapper has performed numerous live shows this year, it was Jay-Z who finally persuaded Rihanna to make her long-awaited return to the stage.

One widely shared post read: 'A$AP Rocky couldn't bring Rihanna back to the stage, but Jay-Z pulled it off. Meanwhile, A$AP has done plenty of shows this year and still hasn't brought her out once.'

A$AP Rocky couldn’t bring Rihanna back to the stage, but Jay-Z pulled it off. 😭 Meanwhile, A$AP has done plenty of shows this year and still hasn’t brought her out once. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pxes1M53Jo — 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐱𝐱✝️ (@JudexxBG) July 13, 2026

While the comments were largely made in jest, they quickly spread across social media as fans celebrated Rihanna's surprise comeback and the unexpected reunion with Jay-Z.

Comeback Hopes Grow

Although the Fenty Beauty founder has not announced a new album or world tour, her surprise appearance has reignited speculation that more live performances could be on the horizon.

In recent years, Rihanna has largely prioritised her family life with partner A$AP Rocky and the continued growth of her businesses, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, making her return to the concert stage all the more significant.

Her reunion with Jay-Z became one of the defining moments of the night, underscoring her enduring star power and reminding fans why anticipation for her long-awaited musical comeback remains as strong as ever.