Read more Lamine Yamal Under Fire Over Viral Clip With Girlfriend During Spain's World Cup Celebrations Lamine Yamal Under Fire Over Viral Clip With Girlfriend During Spain's World Cup Celebrations

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, Ines Garcia, has once again found herself at the centre of online controversy after old videos resurfaced on social media. The Spanish influencer, who has already faced criticism over her relationship with the Barcelona and Spain star, is now being questioned over past remarks about footballers and their WAGs (wives and girlfriends) or partners.

Originally shared before Garcia began dating Yamal, the clips have spread widely across TikTok and X. Many users accused her of hypocrisy after comparing her previous opinions with her current relationship. Others defended the influencer, arguing that the videos were taken out of context and reflected views she expressed long before she became linked to one of football's biggest young stars.

The renewed attention comes as Yamal continues to enjoy a meteoric rise in world football. The teenage winger has become one of Barcelona's most valuable players and one of Spain's brightest talents, placing every aspect of his personal life under intense public scrutiny.

@inesitii Conversaciones de hombres en las que NUNCA HAY QUE INTERVENIR. Parte 2. Me lo agradeceréis. Ig// ineesgaarcia ♬ sonido original - Inés

Ines Busted a Famous Football Myth

One of the clips dates back to October 2025, when Garcia discussed how she recognised many footballers through their famous partners rather than through their performances on the pitch.

She challenged the common assumption that glamorous partners only pursue footballers because of their wealth or celebrity status. Instead, Garcia argued that she often became aware of the players because their girlfriends were already well-known public figures.

Speaking in the video, she explained that she only knew Lamine Yamal because he was dating 'a superstar,' referring to his then-girlfriend, Argentine singer Nicki Nicole.

Garcia also used Cristiano Ronaldo as another example. She said she first became aware of the Portuguese football icon because of his previous relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.

'That's where I know them from. And the answer is always the same: 'If they weren't millionaire footballers, their girlfriends would have never looked at them,'' Ines said.

Another resurfaced clip, recorded while Yamal was still in a relationship with Nicki Nicole, generated even stronger reactions online.

In the video, Garcia said: 'If he weren't a millionaire or a footballer, Nicki Nicole wouldn't even have looked at him twice.'

She was also asked to choose between Yamal and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. Without hesitation, she replied: 'Bellingham.'

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Videos from the past featuring Lamine Yamal’s current girlfriend, Inés García, are going viral on social media right now:



• In one clip, recorded while Lamine was dating Nicki Nicole, she says: "If he weren’t a millionaire or a footballer, Nicki Nicole wouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/mUUR63JFNw — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 21, 2026

Fans React as Garcia's Online Fame Continues To Grow

As expected, the resurfaced videos quickly triggered a wave of reactions across social media.

'Lamine Yamal dropping her soon, how will the locker room talks be like between Yamal and Bellingham,' one fan commented.

'This is a just an harmless comment she made about lamine yamal in the past and this does not take away from the fact that she's now his girlfriend and they are both Inlove [sic],' someone said.

'Saying "Bellingham" on camera is going to make locker room talk so awkward,' another one remarked.

Garcia has become one of the fastest-growing personalities on social media. Before the World Cup, she had around 780,000 followers on Instagram. Following Yamal's World Cup title win with Spain, her follower count has since climbed to around four million and counting.