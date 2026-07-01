A Los Angeles jury has ordered Chris Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, to pay nearly $13 million (£9.7 million) after finding the singer liable for a dog attack that left his former housekeeper permanently disfigured.

The verdict followed a two-week civil trial over an incident at Brown's Tarzana, California, home in 2020, where Maria Avila was mauled by a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd named Hades.

The lawsuit focuses on whether Brown had been negligent in allowing the dog onto the property while Avila was working. Brown admitted some responsibility before the trial but disputed the extent of her injuries and argued that she bore partial responsibility. The jury ultimately ruled in Avila's favour, awarding her £9.7 million ($12.9 million) in damages, according to Billboard.

Housekeeper Left With Lasting Injuries

Avila told the court the attack caused catastrophic injuries that permanently altered her life. She testified that Hades tore away large sections of skin, leaving her with permanent facial disfigurement, extensive scarring, nerve damage, and vision loss.

Chris Brown has been found liable by a jury for $13 million in damages after his housekeeper was mauled and permanently disfigured by one of his dogs.



According to the lawsuit, Brown fled the scene instead of calling 911.



(https://t.co/6YsenkcXiN) pic.twitter.com/bXe7vIclkF — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 1, 2026

Giving evidence through a Spanish interpreter, she described undergoing multiple surgeries, including skin grafts using tissue taken from her abdomen to reconstruct her left arm. She also said the injuries had significantly reduced the strength in her arm, preventing her from returning to work as a housekeeper.

Jurors were reportedly shown visible scars stretching from beneath Avila's left eye across her forehead, alongside extensive scarring on her forearm. She also testified that she continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress, leaving her unable to be around dogs.

Brown maintained throughout the trial that Hades was not his personal pet but a security dog kept to protect the property because he frequently dealt with stalkers and security threats.

He said he had warned the two housekeepers that the dogs were 'absolutely not' friendly and instructed them not to enter outside areas unless security staff were present.

Avila and her sister denied receiving any such warning, telling the court that no conversation took place and that language differences would have made that unlikely.

Trial Examined Chris Brown's Actions After The Dog Attack

Jurors also heard conflicting accounts of Brown's actions immediately after the attack.

Brown testified that he had been preparing to shower when he heard the dog growling. He said he found Avila lying motionless in what he described as 'a lot of blood' and admitted the scene left him shocked.

Rather than calling emergency services himself, Brown left the property before police and paramedics arrived.

According to testimony reported by multiple sources, he said his manager advised him to leave because his presence could create a 'media circus' if his voice appeared on a 911 call or if he remained at the scene.

Brown said he followed that advice while employees stayed behind to assist Avila.

Years of Seeking Justice Pay Off

The jury nevertheless concluded Brown was negligent and held both him and Black Pyramid LLC liable for the attack.

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The court also awarded additional damages to Avila's family. Her sister, Patricia Avila, received £668,000 ($885,000), while Maria Avila's husband, Oscar Olivo, was awarded £38,000 ($50,000).

Patricia Avila's lawyer, Michael C. Murphy, said the verdict brought long-awaited justice after years of litigation.

'After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia,' he said. 'We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day.'