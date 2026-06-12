The spotlight was firmly on Ariana Grande when she stepped onto the stage for the opening night of her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour. While fans praised the singer's vocal performance and stage presence, a different conversation quickly erupted online.

Photos from the concert spread rapidly across social media, with many users focusing on Grande's noticeably slimmer appearance and claiming images showed her ribcage and bones more prominently than in previous years.

The reaction has reignited months of debate surrounding the pop star's weight, health and the pressures facing women in the entertainment industry.

Photos From the Tour Showing Grande's Bones

Almost as soon as images from the opening night surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions.

Several photographs captured Grande performing in fitted stage outfits, prompting some fans to describe her appearance as 'scarily thin.' Others pointed to visible outlines around her ribcage and shoulders, arguing that the changes appeared more noticeable than during previous public appearances.

No suelo opinar sobre los cuerpos de las personas... pero es tan preocupante verla así y eso que ni fan soy de ariana grande pero esque parece un esqueleto 🥹🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qNHDjGAmeR — Mario Martínez Gómez (@Mario_MG3) June 7, 2026

The discussion follows similar concerns raised throughout the promotional campaign for the hit musical film 'Wicked,' where fans frequently commented on both Grande's and co-star Cynthia Erivo's slim frames.

While some users expressed worry, others strongly defended the singer and criticised strangers for analysing her body. Supporters argued that no one outside Grande's personal circle knows the reality of her health situation and that public speculation can be harmful.

Comparisons to Earlier Years

Much of the discussion surrounding Grande's appearance has centred on comparisons between recent photographs and images from earlier stages of her career.

Fans have circulated side-by-side photos showing the singer during previous tours, red carpet appearances and television performances. Many commenters claim there is a visible difference between her current appearance and photos from just a few years ago.

Grande has long been known for her petite frame, but critics argue that recent images show a level of weight loss that they find concerning.

At the same time, many supporters have urged caution. They point out that photographs, camera angles, lighting, costume designs and social media editing can dramatically affect how a person appears in still images.

Others have noted that public figures often experience scrutiny over their appearance regardless of whether they gain or lose weight, creating an environment where every physical change becomes headline news.

Concern Versus Criticism

Some fans insist that discussing a celebrity's appearance can come from a place of genuine care, especially when dramatic physical changes appear visible over time. They argue that expressing concern should not automatically be viewed as body shaming.

Others disagree and believe the constant focus on Grande's body contributes to the very pressures that celebrities face.

this is really worrying me pic.twitter.com/xDsRtu8zFC — 🍦Sana ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི (@sxnxcals) June 11, 2026

The singer herself has previously addressed public commentary about her appearance and urged people to be more mindful when discussing others' bodies. Her remarks have been repeatedly referenced by supporters who believe online discussions have crossed personal boundaries.

Despite those calls for restraint, photos from the Eternal Sunshine Tour have once again placed Grande at the centre of a wider conversation about celebrity culture, beauty standards and public scrutiny.

“she's always been skinny” … well obviously, yeah.. but it’s getting worse. pic.twitter.com/0FET1jVNnv — Dylann The Icon (@dylanntheiconic) June 12, 2026

Grande's Performance Earns Praises

Concertgoers praised Grande's vocals throughout the opening night performance, with many describing her singing as one of the strongest aspects of the show. Videos from the event highlighted her delivery of tracks from 'Eternal Sunshine' alongside fan favourites from earlier albums.

The concert served as a reminder of why Grande remains one of pop music's biggest names. Her ability to command a stage and connect with audiences continues to draw admiration even as headlines focus on matters beyond her music.

Still, the online conversation shows no signs of slowing down. The photos that emerged from the tour opener have become the latest chapter in an ongoing public debate that has followed Grande for months.

As the Eternal Sunshine Tour moves forward, attention is likely to remain fixed not only on her performances but also on the discussions that continue to surround one of pop music's most closely watched stars.