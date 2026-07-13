Fans expecting a historic hip-hop finale in New York were left stranded for more than three hours on Sunday night, before Jay-Z finally took the stage at Yankee Stadium just after 12am. The extensive delay, which pushed the concert deep into Monday morning, was triggered by sudden crowd control issues outside the venue that forced a temporary lockdown.

The performance marked the highly anticipated final chapter of the rapper's three-night hometown stand. Attendees had been anxiously waiting to see what the hip-hop icon had planned for his closing set. He had already set a punishingly high bar earlier in the weekend, bringing out Beyoncé, Nas, and Alicia Keys during his opening night, followed by Eminem on night two.

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Crowd Control Issues Spark Three-Hour Delay

When the music finally kicked off, the rapper paused to address the exhausted crowd. He explained that a difficult situation had unfolded beyond the gates, forcing stadium staff to lock down the perimeter. It is a wild scenario for any major venue to manage, let alone one hosting a hometown hero.

'Let me explain the delay to you guys,' he told the audience. 'It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for you guys' safety and everyone's safety outside.'

The artist noted that starting the performance while fans were still stuck in a dangerous bottleneck could have caused a fatal surge.

'There are 10,000 people outside, I don't want to start the music and people get trampled,' he explained. 'I'm really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.'

Jay-Z Begins 12 AM Yankee Stadium Show

Despite the rocky start, the atmosphere inside shifted rapidly. Concertgoers were understandably frustrated by the extended wait, but they transformed into an enthusiastic audience the second the show got underway. It takes a mad level of star power to keep people glued to their seats until the early hours of Monday morning.

He rewarded that loyalty with a staggering lineup of special guests for the final night, appropriately dubbed 'Extra Innings'. Rihanna made a remarkably rare concert appearance, joining him on stage for 'Run This Town' before delivering a solo rendition of 'B*** Better Have My Money'. The surprises certainly did not stop there. Beyoncé returned to perform 'Drunk In Love' near the end of the set, while Teyana Taylor joined him for 'Can't Knock the Hustle'. Usher and Pharrell Williams also stepped out to perform, cementing the delayed night as a major cultural event.

Fans Endure Three Hours In New York

The vast majority of the audience actually stayed through the bulk of the delayed showcase, which eventually wrapped up around 2:45 in the morning. Celebratory fireworks went off over the stadium as the music faded. Is it entirely fair to keep thousands of people up all night? Probably not, but the spectacle seemed to make up for the exhaustion.

Live performances have been a bit of a rarity for the artist since wrapping his 4:44 Tour back in 2017. These specific concerts represent a genuine full-circle moment for him, acting as a massive celebration of the 30th anniversary of his seminal album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

While these specific performances carry extra meaning because they take place in his hometown, the run is not over just yet. He will also be performing in London, Paris, and Los Angeles in the months ahead. The rapper is also the subject of an upcoming docuseries directed by Rick Rubin, which is set to hit HBO this autumn.