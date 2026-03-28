Erika Kirk is reportedly the reason behind the cancellation of the National Ground Game's 'Unf*ck America' tour at Arizona State University. The event had been scheduled well in advance, but the organisers were asked to cancel it four days before the free speech event was supposed to take place.

Event organiser Zee Cohen-Sanchez dropped a video detailing why the event was cancelled. According to her, it was all because of Kirk, who arrived at ASU unannounced on the Thursday before the event was supposed to take place.

Did Erika Kirk Force the Cancellation of Free Speech Event?

In the viral clip, Cohen-Sanchez expressed her disappointment over the cancellation and said that TPUSA should be worried, as she would be releasing information about the conservative non-profit organisation on her page in the coming weeks.

According to Cohen-Sanchez, Kirk went to ASU's chapter meeting to express concerns about 'Unf*ck America' coming to the campus. Kirk reportedly told attendees that she was upset she could not counter the National Ground Game's tour.

Read more Erika Kirk Sparks Free Speech Row After Allegedly Pressuring ASU to Cancel 'Unf*ck America' Event Erika Kirk Sparks Free Speech Row After Allegedly Pressuring ASU to Cancel 'Unf*ck America' Event

Cohen-Sanchez also said she received an email from ASU on the same day Kirk was at the school, telling her the tour had been cancelled. Cohen-Sanchez said that the National Ground Game would be filing litigation against ASU for preventing them from exercising their right to free speech.

Following the cancellation, members of the National Ground Game went to TPUSA's headquarters unannounced to ask why Kirk and her team had sought to cancel their event and why TPUSA had claimed to have a scheduled event on the same day. Cohen-Sanchez revealed that the group was not turned away — Jack Posobiec and Andrew Kolvet spoke with them, and the conversation touched on several topics, including Candace Owens. Cohen-Sanchez said she would release details of the exchange in the coming weeks.

Denials and Divide

ASU's position is that the National Ground Game failed to meet a registration deadline, a claim that directly contradicts Cohen-Sanchez's account. A spokesperson for TPUSA also denied that Kirk played any role in the school's decision to cancel the event. Neither denial has been challenged on record by the National Ground Game beyond Cohen-Sanchez's video.

Cohen-Sanchez's video has also caused a divide between supporters and critics online. Some rallied behind the National Ground Game and its leader, while others pushed back on Cohen-Sanchez's claims and pointed to past controversies involving the organisation.

Charlie Kirk was all about free speech. He would never have tried to cancel you. — Amy Dundee (@AmyDundee) March 28, 2026

'Charlie Kirk was all about free speech. He would never have tried to cancel you,' one person said. 'I'm straining to see why they should be "worried" based on this clip? Leftists love and demand free speech when they are voted down and out. They censor and suspend and ignore it when they are in power. Arizona is TPUSA's home state...' another wrote. A third added: 'You know.... If you changed your name to something other than unf*ck America you may be taken more seriously. It's just vile and disgusting really.'

I’m straining to see why they should be “worried” based on this clip?

Leftists love and demand free speech when they are voted down and out.

They censor and suspend and ignore it when they are in power.

Arizona is TPUSA’s home state.

Also, I noticed you didn’t win the arguments… — PugnaciousClick (@PugnaciousClick) March 28, 2026

The 'Unf*ck America' tour will head to UCLA on 2 April, NCSU on 13 April, and UC Berkeley on 22 April.