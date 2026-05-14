A planned Turning Point USA event at the University of Washington spiralled into a national flashpoint this week after organisers abruptly cancelled conservative activist Chloe Cole's appearance following threats, protests and growing outrage linked to the recent murder of a transgender student near campus.

Chloe Cole, a prominent detransitioned activist known for criticising gender transition care for minors, had been scheduled to speak at the Seattle campus on Wednesday during an event organised by the university's Turning Point USA chapter.

Chloe Cole Event Collapsed

The event quickly became controversial after activist groups and student organisations began mobilising online campaigns calling for protests and disruption. Several groups accused TPUSA of promoting harmful rhetoric against transgender people and demanded the university revoke the organisation's status on campus.

Tensions escalated further after a transgender University of Washington student was fatally stabbed in an off-campus apartment days before the event. Although police had not publicly linked the murder to political motives, emotions across campus intensified dramatically.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, TPUSA condemned the killing and offered condolences to the victim's family. However, organisers also claimed they faced an 'overwhelming surge of violent threats' that falsely tied the group to the tragedy.

Cole later released a video claiming Antifa activists had formed what she described as a 'local militia' to shut down the event. She alleged explicit threats had been made against her life and said local police and private security teams were unprepared for the scale of the tensions.

She told supporters there was 'a difference between being brave and being stupid,' adding that the climate surrounding the event had become too dangerous.

Protest Rally Went Ahead

Although the speech itself never happened, protesters still gathered outside the university in a rally that blended activism, grief and celebration.

Witnesses estimated around 70 people attended the gathering, where demonstrators waved flags, beat drums and criticised both TPUSA and the university administration.

Several speakers focused heavily on defending transgender healthcare and condemning what they viewed as growing hostility toward trans communities nationwide.

One transgender speaker described transition care as life-changing and emotionally affirming, directly rejecting the views commonly promoted by Cole.

Others led chants criticising the university for allowing conservative speakers on campus at all, though some observers argued those complaints were legally misplaced because public universities are generally required to protect free speech rights under the First Amendment.

The atmosphere reportedly carried a more sombre tone than previous campus protests due to the recent killing of the transgender student. Still, moments of mockery and humour surfaced throughout the rally.

At one point, someone reportedly chalked the phrase 'scary drum' onto the ground, referencing a drummer arrested during a previous TPUSA protest at the university.

Read more 'I Might Get Wiped Out': Charlie Kirk Had Gut Feeling He'd Be Killed After Founding TPUSA in 'Depressing Convo' With Candace Owens 'I Might Get Wiped Out': Charlie Kirk Had Gut Feeling He'd Be Killed After Founding TPUSA in 'Depressing Convo' With Candace Owens

TPUSA and Antifa Accusations

The cancellation rapidly exploded into a wider political battle online, where both sides accused each other of escalating tensions.

Supporters of TPUSA argued the cancellation proved conservative voices were increasingly being silenced through intimidation and threats. Several conservative commentators framed the situation as evidence that universities had become hostile environments for right-wing speakers.

Journalist Andy Ngo claimed left-wing activists were invoking the assassination of Charlie Kirk while threatening the event. TPUSA supporters also accused Antifa-linked activists of deliberately creating a dangerous atmosphere to force the cancellation.

Meanwhile, many protesters and online critics argued TPUSA bore responsibility for fuelling anti-trans hostility through its rhetoric surrounding transgender issues.

University Officials Establish Distance

University of Washington officials stressed the cancellation decision came entirely from TPUSA rather than the university administration.

UW spokesperson Victor Balta said the university regularly develops security plans for controversial events and had previously handled politically charged appearances without major disruption.

Balta acknowledged political tensions on campus had become increasingly intense but said clashes between protesters and controversial speakers were not unique to conservative events.

The university has faced several major protests in recent years, including demonstrations linked to Riley Gaines appearances, pro-Palestinian activism and other politically divisive events that resulted in arrests and property damage.

Despite the cancellation, TPUSA insisted it was not backing away from campus activism and promised to reschedule Cole's appearance in the future.