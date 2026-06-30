Fresh scrutiny over President Donald Trump's inner circle has turned an intense spotlight on Natalie Harp, the 34-year-old White House aide whose constant presence alongside the President has prompted comparisons with the influential role once played by his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The renewed attention follows the publication of 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump', a new book by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which portrays Harp as one of the most trusted figures in Trump's orbit.

The book portrays Harp as far more than an executive assistant, describing her as the gatekeeper of much of the information reaching the President and noting that she carries a portable printer to produce favourable news stories, social media posts and briefing materials wherever he goes. That unusual responsibility has earned her the now-viral nickname 'the human printer' and fuelled online debate over how much influence she really holds.

While supporters see Harp as an exceptionally loyal aide who understands the President's working style, critics argue that her reported role in filtering information raises broader questions about decision-making inside the White House. The controversy has also reignited comparisons with Ivanka Trump, whose influence during Trump's first administration frequently attracted public attention.

Why Natalie Harp Is Being Compared with Ivanka Trump

The headline-grabbing comparison is less about family ties than proximity and influence.

During Trump's first presidency, Ivanka Trump was widely regarded as one of his closest advisers, often participating in major meetings and representing the administration on domestic and international issues. Since leaving Washington in 2021, she has repeatedly said she has chosen to remain outside frontline politics, leading observers to ask whether Natalie Harp has become the President's new indispensable confidante.

According to 'Regime Change', Harp now accompanies Trump through much of his working day, prepares material for his Truth Social account, supplies printed news coverage and remains close by during travel, meetings and even golf outings. The authors suggest that her access is unmatched by many senior officials, making her one of the President's most trusted staff members. Reports describing her unusually close working relationship have since spread widely across social media and news outlets.

Still, there is an important distinction. Unlike Ivanka Trump, Harp does not hold a broad policy portfolio or public-facing advisory role. Her reported importance stems largely from controlling the flow of information reaching the President rather than shaping official government policy directly.

The Story Behind the 'Human Printer' Nickname

Among the many details attracting attention is Harp's distinctive nickname.

Trump has long preferred reading documents on paper instead of electronic screens. To accommodate that preference, Harp reportedly carries a portable printer, producing articles, briefing papers and social media comments wherever the President happens to be.

Former and current aides have described her as constantly supplying positive news coverage, favourable online reactions and material intended to keep Trump informed without relying heavily on digital devices. The routine may sound unconventional, but it reflects Trump's long-documented preference for printed documents over screens, a habit noted throughout both of his administrations.

Claims of Extraordinary Loyalty Have Raised Questions

The latest controversy extends beyond Harp's administrative duties.

Haberman and Swan's book alleges Harp left handwritten notes for Trump in private spaces, including one reportedly stating: 'You are all that matters to me.' The authors also claim Trump frequently praised her loyalty, reportedly telling others she would 'never leave' him and describing her as one of the few people who loved him as much as his family.

Those accounts have generated significant discussion because they portray an unusually personal dynamic between a president and a senior aide. Some reports also suggest members of Trump's team questioned the level of devotion described in the book, although no evidence has emerged suggesting any inappropriate relationship beyond the professional claims being discussed.

The White House has defended Harp, describing her as one of the President's most loyal and hardest-working staff members while rejecting suggestions that her role should be viewed negatively.

Has Trump Really Found a 'New Ivanka'?

The comparison ultimately serves more as a political metaphor than a literal replacement.

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Ivanka Trump's influence during the first administration stemmed from her status as both a family member and senior adviser involved in policy discussions; Natalie Harp occupies a very different position. Her reported importance lies in operational support, communications and managing the information reaching the President, rather than in setting policy or representing the administration in her own right.

Nevertheless, the growing attention surrounding Harp reflects a broader reality: in any White House, the individuals with the closest daily access to the President often wield influence that extends beyond their official job titles. Whether Harp's role eventually matches the political significance once associated with Ivanka Trump remains open to debate. What is clear is that the 'human printer' has become one of the most closely scrutinised aides in Trump's inner circle, with her loyalty, access and behind-the-scenes responsibilities continuing to generate headlines far beyond Washington.