Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains earmarked for a full royal ceremonial funeral despite being stripped of all his titles, according to confidential 'bridge' plans reported by local media. The 66-year-old, said to be in good health, is understood to feature in Whitehall arrangements setting out how senior royals will be laid to rest.

'Bridge' plans are the codename systems used to prepare royal funerals years in advance. Queen Elizabeth II's arrangements were known as Operation London Bridge, and Prince Philip's as Operation Forth Bridge. No equivalent codename for Andrew has been made public, and Buckingham Palace has declined to comment, but officials and royal commentators broadly expect his death would still trigger a formal ceremonial response.

Funeral Centred on St George's Chapel Still Expected

Sources said that although funeral plans have been quietly revised over the past year to reflect Andrew's loss of working-royal status and honorary military titles, he is still expected to receive a full ceremonial send-off, likely centred on St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where both the late Queen and Prince Philip were buried, and where Princess Margaret's funeral was held in 2002.

Royal watchers have suggested his farewell could resemble Margaret's, with a private service attended by several hundred guests, potentially including foreign royals, alongside an official mourning period with flags at half-mast.

Margaret's funeral drew around 400 mourners, including some 30 members of foreign royal families, before she was cremated, a break with tradition unlikely to be repeated for Andrew, with a conventional burial seen as more probable.

One option under discussion is interment at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, the private Windsor cemetery where the Duke and Duchess of Windsor are buried.

Epstein Victims' Lawyers and MPs Attack Funeral Plan

The reports have triggered criticism from lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein's victims and from politicians. US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein's victims, said Andrew had brought disgrace on the Royal Family and questioned why he should be given 'the honour of a royal funeral,' adding that UK taxpayers should not fund his expenses in life or death.

Fellow lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine victims, called the idea 'an embarrassment to the Crown' and said public money should not fund a private individual's funeral.

Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns said there were 'no circumstances' under which Andrew should receive a royal funeral and called for existing plans to be revoked immediately.

Former minister Norman Baker said Andrew was now 'a commoner' undeserving of royal honours, while Conservative MP Joe Robertson argued his funeral 'should be paid for privately just like everyone else's.'

Pallbearer Row Highlights Military Dilemma

Read more Arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Allegedly Plots to Take Down Monarchy as King Charles Cuts Him Off Arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Allegedly Plots to Take Down Monarchy as King Charles Cuts Him Off

A further issue concerns who might carry his coffin. Andrew served in the Royal Navy and flew as a Sea King co-pilot during the Falklands War. Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry said the Navy would likely 'seek volunteers' from serving personnel, noting that Andrew 'wasn't thrown out' of the service and retains his Falklands medal. Parry said he would personally act as pallbearer if asked.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on any aspect of the reported plans, and nothing has been officially confirmed. But the emergence of bridge arrangements for Andrew has renewed debate over how the monarchy should handle a member whose reputation many in public life now regard as toxic.