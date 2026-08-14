Prince Harry is confronting a potential multimillion-pound legal bill after a key witness in his privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) recanted testimony, leaving the Sussexes exposed to what one observer described as the publisher 'going for the jugular.'

The claim, which centres on allegations of unlawful information gathering, has spiralled into a financial reckoning that could reshape the couple's commercial future just as their Hollywood ambitions pivot toward safer, scripted fare.

To recall, the Duke of Sussex launched the lawsuit alleging that ANL, publisher of the Daily Mail, engaged in privacy breaches through the use of private investigators.

The case reached a critical juncture when Gavin Burrows, a private investigator, withdrew earlier statements on the stand, a development that has left the claimants' potential costs ballooning into eye-watering territory.

Bronte Coy, senior royal correspondent for news.com.au, said the numbers now in play are 'very big' and that the other side is not showing mercy.

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Legal Costs Mount as Witness Recants and Sussexes Recalibrate Strategy

There is even doubt about whether insurance will soften the blow, with a shortfall in the tens of millions potentially in play. 'I believe we're going to have an answer on this next week,' Coy said, adding that the Sussexes' finances remain something of a black box.

Much like the royal family, their exact income is not public knowledge; even the headline Netflix and Spotify deals were estimates rather than confirmed figures.

Coy's sources insist there is no panic in Montecito. 'I am constantly told that they're fine, that they've got money in the coffers,' she said, pointing to Harry's willingness to take on multiple legal cases as a sign he is not financially strained. Still, she conceded, 'Of course, it's a massive hit.'

The financial pressure arrives as the couple's production slate undergoes a quiet but significant overhaul. Their biggest commercial successes, the explosive Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir Spare, all hinged on the royal family as subject matter.

Since then, the shine has come off the brand, according to Coy, who noted that star-studded birthday tributes that once flooded in have dwindled. 'Either they're not publicizing it anymore possible or people aren't sending those messages anymore. One of those two things is true,' she said.

Prince Harry Allegedly Faces Millions in Legal Debt

What happens next appears to be a strategic retreat from the niche, cause-driven documentaries that have struggled to find mass audiences.

Coy revealed that all but one of the couple's shows in development are now scripted series, marking a pivot away from worthy causes toward adaptations of bestselling rom-coms with built-in readerships. It is a pragmatic move in a market that has rewarded formulaic romance over royal introspection.

But do not call it a joint venture. Coy, who covered the couple's recent Australia tour in person, says the Hollywood machine is really Meghan's world.

'She's doing more of the US-based Hollywood side of it,' she said. 'But I haven't gotten the impression that his heart is greatly in any of that.' Harry, by contrast, seems most at ease when doing philanthropic work for Invictus and Wellchild the very arena where the couple's polarising brand now complicates fundraising, particularly in Britain.

The dynamic is painful, the thing Harry loves most may be the thing his brand is now hurting. With enormous sums still to be raised for the next Invictus Games amid mounting taxpayer scrutiny, Coy sees a difficult path ahead.

'He and Meghan as a brand have become very divisive and very polarising,' she said. 'And that's their issue with fundraising for these sorts of things, particularly in Britain.'

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. It cannot be independently verified, so take everything lightly.