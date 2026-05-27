Donald Trump's former attorney general Pam Bondi has been quietly undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer in Washington, after being sacked from his Cabinet in April, according to Axios. The 60‑year‑old, who briefly served as the top law officer in Trump's second administration, is said to be recovering following treatment.

The update has added a personal note to an already messy political exit, with Bondi now also tied to a new White House advisory role as Donald Trump reshuffles his team.

Trump Cabinet Crisis And Pam Bondi's Fall From Favour

The Donald Trump Cabinet crisis around Bondi did not begin with her health. Her dismissal made her the second Cabinet official to be pushed out in less than a month, following the March ousting of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Axios and other outlets reported that Trump, nearing 80, had grown frustrated that Bondi had not moved quickly enough against his political adversaries and had mishandled the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, a running sore for his Justice Department.

Inside the West Wing, according to a senior administration source quoted by the Daily Mail, suspicion went further. Trump was said to be increasingly paranoid that Bondi had tipped off Democrat congressman Eric Swalwell about pending FBI document releases linked to his alleged ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

The White House has denied that allegation played any role in her dismissal, insisting she was instead moving to a 'much needed and important new job in the private sector.'

Bondi has not commented publicly on the tip‑off claim. Swalwell, who has since resigned from Congress and abandoned a bid for California governor after sexual assault accusations, flatly rejected it, telling the Mail there had been 'no heads‑up by anyone in the administration' and dismissing the story as 'laughable' were it not so serious.

Quiet Cancer Battle, Loud Public Praise

The revelation that Bondi has been battling thyroid cancer lends a different edge to her disappearance from public view. Axios, citing an anonymous source, reported that she was diagnosed shortly after leaving the Justice Department and has already undergone treatment. Few medical details have been disclosed, and Bondi herself has not addressed the diagnosis.

Her condition was effectively confirmed by Katie Miller, a former White House official and wife of Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Writing on X on Tuesday night, Miller told followers: 'Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's a** the last few weeks. @PamBondi has a heart of gold.'

Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛 https://t.co/V7GZBk7fsL pic.twitter.com/sTwFLDfGvw — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 27, 2026

The post was amplified by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, but the administration has otherwise stayed silent.

Medical experts note that thyroid cancer, while serious, is often treatable. The Cleveland Clinic puts the five‑year survival rate at more than 98 per cent, describing the prognosis for most patients as 'excellent.'

Third Cancer Blow For Donald Trump Cabinet Inner Circle

Bondi is the third high‑profile woman linked to Trump's current Cabinet to confront cancer in the past year, sharpening the sense of a Donald Trump Cabinet crisis that goes beyond political intrigue.

In March, chief of staff Susie Wiles announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Then, on Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stepped down from her role to help care for her husband, who is suffering from what she described as an 'extremely rare form of bone cancer.'

Gabbard's resignation on 22 May made her the fourth woman to exit Trump's Cabinet since March.

Bondi herself had already been absent from some public engagements last year, skipping a CPAC Summit Against Human Trafficking in July, citing recovery from a 'recently torn cornea.'

From Attorney General To AI Adviser

Despite the abrupt firing, Trump has been careful to publicly frame Bondi's departure in affectionate terms. In a Truth Social post, he praised her as a 'great American patriot and a loyal friend' who had done a 'tremendous job' in helping drive down the national murder rate. 'We love Pam,' he wrote, adding that she would be transitioning to a new private‑sector role.

Behind the scenes, her influence appears far from over. Bondi has been appointed to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, the body the White House says 'brings together the Nation's foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President.'

Axios also reported that she will sit on a White House advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence, working with Trump's AI lead, David Sachs. Sachs, posting on social media, said no one was 'better positioned' than Bondi to advise on legal and regulatory barriers.

In the meantime, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has stepped in as acting attorney general. Since taking over, he has indicted long‑time Trump foe James Comey and overseen the creation of a $1.776 billion (£1.32 billion) Department of Justice fund to compensate people who say they have been targeted by government 'weaponisation.'

As of this writing, no permanent successor to Bondi has been announced.

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Pam Bondi's cancer diagnosis emerged only after she was abruptly removed from her post at the Department of Justice.

Once a fixture of Trump's inner circle and a familiar defender of the president on US television, she was fired in early April on the same day she accompanied him to the Supreme Court to watch oral arguments in a high‑stakes birthright citizenship case.

She had previously told allies she expected at least a month to transition to the private sector. Instead, she was out by the evening.