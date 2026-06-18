A disturbing privacy breach has sent shockwaves through Milan's public transport network this week after a group of transit workers allegedly weaponised the system's own security infrastructure.

Investigators are now scrambling to uncover how internal safety feeds were compromised to target unsuspecting commuters.

The widening inquiry has exposed what critics describe as a deeply unsettling culture of surveillance abuse, leaving passengers demanding immediate answers.

Security Cameras Hijacked to Target Female Commuters

Several tram drivers in Milan have been suspended while officials investigate a WhatsApp group chat in which drivers allegedly shared explicit and derogatory remarks about photos of female passengers.

Italian authorities have targeted at least one public transport worker after safety cameras were allegedly hijacked to spy on women.

A Milano sei dipendenti ATM sospesi, un conducente indagato, dopo la scoperta di una chat in cui circolavano foto di passeggere riprese dalle telecamere interne dei tram.#tg3 pic.twitter.com/GOPHHQTJOL — Tg3 (@Tg3web) June 17, 2026

Legal officials in Milan launched the probe on Tuesday, accusing the employee of bypassing digital security measures to siphon photos from the transit network's monitoring system.

Investigators have already ordered raids on the homes of five other male staff members to seize mobile phones and computers, according to local media reports.

The group chat reportedly featured close-up surveillance images focusing specifically on the bodies of unsuspecting women, with drivers exchanging remarks about the passengers' faces, legs and breasts.

Passenger Exposes Stolen CCTV Images on Driver's Phone

The plot came to light on Saturday when a passenger travelling on the number 15 tram spotted an off-duty worker scrolling through the chat on his mobile phone.

Sitting directly behind the uniformed driver, she noticed him browsing the explicit images alongside a string of derogatory jokes about the women's bodies.

“Mi è venuto istintivo fotografare quella chat. Non è una bravata, ma un episodio grave che mi fa rabbia e paura, e va denunciato. Ora sono meno a mio agio, come vestirmi, dove sedermi semplicemente prendendo un bus. Non è giusto. Ho paura di ritrovarmi in una conversazione… pic.twitter.com/i9hwczhR7U — Repubblica (@repubblica) June 16, 2026

Once she realised the footage had come from the onboard security system, the commuter managed to photograph the worker's phone.

She passed the evidence to a prominent women's rights activist, who formally reported the group chat to Milan's municipal public transport company, ATM Milano.

Transport Bosses and Consumer Groups Demand Accountability

Transport bosses have launched an internal review, with the company stating: 'ATM has acted promptly and with the utmost attention to fully clarify the episode, verify the proper use of company tools, protect customers and the thousands of employees who work correctly every day in service of the city.'

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Investigators are still trying to determine whether the photos were taken from multiple transit vehicles or just a single tram, and whether the material was shared beyond the private messaging group.

After filing a formal legal complaint with Milan prosecutors, the regional head of consumer group Codacons, Marco Maria Donzelli, warned: 'This is a very serious incident that requires clarity, because if the facts that have emerged are confirmed, we would be faced with serious offences punishable by our criminal code, which would also pave the way for civil claims for compensation by the victims.'

Trade union leaders also moved to address the scandal, releasing a joint statement declaring that 'respect for human dignity and gender equality are essential values'.

Italy Faces Wider Battle Against Digital Harassment

The incident comes amid a broader battle against digital harassment in Italy.

Last summer, a major backlash erupted after a pornography platform surfaced featuring altered photos of prominent female figures, including the prime minister.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also spoke out against the distribution of artificial intelligence deepfakes in May following the circulation of a manipulated image showing her in lingerie.