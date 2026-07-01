A 79-year-old woman was crushed to death beneath a Tesla after its driver failed a turning manoeuvre, veering onto the pavement and ploughing into Urbane Cafe in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley Police Sergeant Rick Morton confirmed this in a release, stating, 'Unfortunately, we did find a trapped elderly female deceased underneath the vehicle.'

The police also revealed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining significant injuries.

Five other victims sustained injuries, including the 64-year-old female driver and her three juvenile passengers. Authorities have withheld the identities of the deceased and the injured as the investigation continues.

A Tragic Accident in the Most Mundane Setting

The horror happened in broad daylight at around 2:30pm on Monday, 29 June. Diners watched the white Tesla smash through tables, chairs, and planters of the outside seating area before coming to rest in the middle of the patio within seconds.

'I don't know the whole story, but this poor lady just lost her life having lunch on a Monday afternoon,' said Dana Aghassi, a Simi Valley resident who witnessed the aftermath.

Investigators said the white Tesla, driven by the 64-year-old woman, was travelling north through the parking lot and attempting to make a right turn when it failed to assess the corner correctly, mounted the pavement and struck a 79-year-old woman who was walking outside the café.

'It was attempting to make a right-hand turn to go eastbound toward Madera and, unfortunately, did not make the turn and went over the sidewalk when it struck the female victim,' Sergeant Rick Morton stated.

The driver, who suffered moderate injuries, was taken to Los Robles Hospital, while the three juvenile passengers reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

Authorities also shared that two customers had stood up to leave their table moments earlier and narrowly escaped being hit.

A publicly released helicopter footage demonstrated the aftermath of the crash, with the Tesla left with its doors, trunk, and hood open and multiple outdoor furniture items crushed beneath it.

Mechanical Malfunction, Overspeeding, Human Error

Read more Tesla's '7 Times Safer' FSD Claim Under Fire After Sweden, Dutch Regulator Submission Tesla's '7 Times Safer' FSD Claim Under Fire After Sweden, Dutch Regulator Submission

Local authorities have still yet to identify the cause of the accident.

'We don't believe it was an intentional act, but until we can determine what the cause was, it's still to be determined.'

Simi Valley Police have gone on record to say that there is nothing so far to suggest drugs or alcohol playing a role in the incident. Instead, investigators are working to establish whether speed, mechanical failure or driver error caused the vehicle to lose control.

Authorities haven't confirmed whether or not any driving-assistance feature of the vehicle was turned on before the accident.

Recently, Tesla's vehicles have faced fresh scrutiny after a Model 3 crashed into a Texas home earlier this month, killing a woman. The victim's family has since filed a lawsuit against the electric carmaker, alleging its driver-assistance technology contributed to the fatal collision. Tesla has denied the allegations.

As investigations continue, locals and loved ones of the 79-year-old continue to mourn the life cut short. By evening, a bouquet was left outside the wrecked café.