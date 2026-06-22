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An elderly woman has died after a Tesla crashed through the front of her home in Katy, Texas. The tragedy has reignited debate over the safety of advanced driver-assistance technology.

The fatal incident occurred on Friday evening when a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway at speed and ploughed into a residential property. The victim, who was a 76-year-old grandmother, was inside the house when the vehicle smashed through the structure. She was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.

As for the driver, the 44-year-old was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said there were no immediate signs of impairment and the driver has been cooperating with investigators.

@cbsnews A 76-year-old grandmother was killed after a Tesla car crashed through the front of her home in Katy, Texas on Friday. The 44-year-old driver of the Tesla Model 3 was transported to a local hospital after the incident. The driver told investigators that an automated driving assistance system was engaged at the time of the crash. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any self-driving feature was active at the time of the crash and the investigation is ongoing. ♬ original sound - cbsnews

A Possible Automated Driving Assistance Error

In the viral clip now circulating online, the vehicle came charging at the home of the victim at a visibly strange and uncontrollable speed. According to investigators, the driver told police that an automated driving-assistance system was engaged at the time of the crash.

However, officials have not confirmed whether Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology was active when the vehicle left the road. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation and has not yet determined the cause of the collision.

Tesla Catches Heat

The crash has quickly drawn public attention because it comes amid continuing scrutiny of Tesla's driver-assistance systems. Critics argue that the company's marketing of self-driving technology can create confusion among motorists about the capabilities of the software.

'We need to ban these ai self driving cars,' a TikTok user said.

'The family should sue Tesla for billions of dollars,' one TikTok user suggested.

'Telsa is such a terrible company. Why do people keep buying these dangerous vehicles?,' another one exclaimed.

It Wasn't The First Time

Tesla maintains that its systems require drivers to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times. However, it wasn't the first time a Tesla car caused such a tragic incident.

In 2025, a Florida jury found Tesla partly responsible for a fatal 2019 crash involving Autopilot and ordered the company to pay substantial damages. The case centred on allegations that the system failed to recognise hazards in time to prevent a deadly collision. The verdict marked one of the most significant legal setbacks for Tesla's driver-assistance programme.

Regulators have also intensified their oversight of Tesla technology. In October 2025, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving software. The probe followed reports of traffic violations, crashes and injuries allegedly linked to the system. Investigators examined incidents involving vehicles running red lights and making unsafe manoeuvres while operating in FSD mode.

More recently, Tesla has faced questions over safety data used to support the rollout of Full Self-Driving technology. A Reuters investigation reported that some experts and lawmakers challenged the company's presentation of statistics to regulators, arguing that the data may have overstated the system's safety benefits. US senators subsequently called for a review of Tesla's claims.

Supporters of Tesla argue that advanced driver-assistance systems have the potential to reduce road deaths over time. Critics, meanwhile, counter that real-world incidents continue to highlight limitations in the technology and the risks of over-reliance by drivers.