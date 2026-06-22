A viral video showing South Yorkshire Police officers using force during a confrontation with a group of teenage girls in Rotherham has sparked fierce online backlash, with critics branding the incident 'disgraceful' and demanding an independent investigation.

The footage, filmed in Rawmarsh on 14 June, appears to show officers wrestling with several young women who were reportedly celebrating the end of their Year 11 exams in prom attire.

While police have yet to release a detailed public explanation, the video has reignited wider debates about policing in Rotherham, a town still deeply scarred by its grooming gang scandals and longstanding questions over institutional failures.

Footage Sparks Outrage Across Social Media

The video spread rapidly across social media, attracting millions of views and thousands of comments.

UK Police PUNCH, ASSAULT & KNOCKDOWN DEFENSELESS TEENAGE GIRLS in 'GROOMING-GANG CAPITAL' Rotherham — can't find people their size to PICK ON



Why no EQUAL TREATMENT for GROOMING PERVERTS? pic.twitter.com/C5UOBjIh4C — RT (@RT_com) June 22, 2026

Several users accused officers of using excessive force against young women, while others questioned why such tactics were deployed during what was reportedly a disturbance involving school leavers celebrating after exams.

One user wrote, 'Oh UK, where are you leading to? I have never seen this UK.'

Another commented, 'The police cannot be heavy-handed to the point of punching youngsters, no matter what they have said. There is no excuse for violence.'

Video Shows Physical Struggle During Police Response

The footage appears to show officers physically restraining members of the group during a chaotic confrontation.

According to reports, one officer can be seen grabbing a young woman by the arm and neck area, while another appears to swing a baton to create space. A Taser is also visible in parts of the footage, although reports indicate it was not discharged.

Police were reportedly responding to a disturbance in Rawmarsh when the incident unfolded.

As of 21 June, South Yorkshire Police had not released a detailed public statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the use of force, fuelling further speculation online.

Rotherham's History Adds To Public Anger

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The incident has drawn particular attention because it occurred in Rotherham, where police have faced years of scrutiny over their handling of child sexual exploitation cases.

The 2014 Jay Report found that at least 1,400 children were sexually exploited in the town between 1997 and 2013, while subsequent investigations uncovered serious failings by police, councils and other agencies.

More recently, investigations have examined allegations that some serving and former officers abused vulnerable girls or failed to properly investigate reports of exploitation.

Against that backdrop, critics have argued that any use-of-force incident involving young women in the area carries added sensitivity.

Calls For Transparency Continue

Campaigners and social media users are now calling for bodycam footage to be released and for an independent review of the incident. For now, no details about the particular set of officers have been released or reported. According to reports, the girls in the video have not yet made any official complaints against the officers.

However, the timing of the incident indicates that the backlash will not slow down quickly. The controversy comes just days after renewed national debate surrounding grooming gang investigations following the publication of Rupert Lowe's independent inquiry report.

With public pressure mounting and questions continuing to circulate online, attention is now focused on whether South Yorkshire Police will provide a fuller account of what happened in Rawmarsh and whether any formal investigation will follow.